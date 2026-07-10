Channel 5 presenter Dani Sinha accused of ‘rolling her eyes’ after announcing Bonnie Tyler’s death

The death of Bonnie Tyler at the age of 75 was confirmed this week, but Channel 5 viewers were left shocked when a news presenter seemingly rolled her eyes while announcing the news.

During Thursday’s (July 9) bulletin, there were actually a few awkward blunders that didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Channel 5 presenter Dani Sinha was seen seemingly rolling her eyes after announcing the death of Bonnie Tyler (Credit: Channel 5)

Channel 5 presenter’s awkward Bonnie Tyler death blunder

Presenter Dani Sinha informed viewers of the devastating news, but appeared to accidentally misname Bonnie’s biggest hit, Total Eclipse Of The Heart. Instead, she referred to the singer as the “Total Of Eclipse” star.

During the segment, Dani said: “Singer Bonnie Tyler has died at the age of 75. The Total Of Eclipse star had been previously in an induced coma after having emergency intestinal surgery near her home in Faro in Portugal.”

A clip of Bonnie Tyler performing then played before the programme returned to the studio.

However, when the camera cut back to Dani, she appeared to roll her eyes and looked frustrated, seemingly unaware that she was back on screen.

As soon as she realised the camera had returned to her, she quickly moved on to the next story. But the brief moment didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, who soon took to social media to discuss the awkward mishap.

Fans deem blunder ‘disrespectful’

One viewer wrote on Instagram: “Ouch that’s really bad. If you know they’re cutting back to you, keep it professional. Also, why was her mic still on to hear the papers rustling? Mess ups all around here.”

Another added: “Totally disrespectful.”

A third penned: “That is appalling, the newsreader should give an apology!”

Other viewers were more concerned about the section of the song that had been selected for the tribute clip. The short segment included the lyric: “Now I’m only falling apart.”

One annoyed fan wrote: “Is she not rolling her eyes at the video where Bonnie is singing ‘now I’m only falling apart’. That is not what you want to hear when announcing someone’s death. So many other lyrics they could have picked.”

However, others came to Dani’s defence and suggested her reaction had been aimed at the technical errors during the broadcast.

One viewer commented: “Watched it live today. She was totally let down by autocue and the clip. She was frustrated by the tech errors.”

Another agreed, writing: “She rolled her eyes because she was frustrated at the errors she made!”

The death of Bonnie Tyler was announced this week (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Statement on Bonnie Tyler’s death

The death of Bonnie Tyler comes after she was rushed to hospital in Portugal with a perforated intestine back in April.

Doctors carried out emergency intestinal surgery, and in early May, a spokesperson for the singer confirmed the operation had been successful.

However, it was later reported that Bonnie had been placed into a medically induced coma following the surgery. She eventually woke on June 15.

A statement published on the singer’s official website confirmed her heartbreaking death earlier this week.

Since the news was announced, a number of celebrities and fans have been paying tribute to the music icon and remembering her incredible career.

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