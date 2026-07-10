Harper Beckham celebrates her 15th birthday today (July 10) as social media tributes sparked fresh talk about the Beckham family rift.
Harper turned 15 on Friday while staying in Miami with David and Victoria Beckham. Romeo and Cruz were also reportedly there with their partners, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel.
Brooklyn, meanwhile, was thought to be at the Los Angeles home he shares with Nicola Peltz. But despite his social media statement, Victoria took the opportunity to include him in a sweet tribute.
Harper Beckham’s birthday celebrated by Victoria
Victoria marked the day with a series of family photos on Instagram. One image showed Harper as a toddler with Brooklyn. That detail quickly drew attention because of the reported fallout.
Harper Seven Beckham was born on July 10, 2011.
- Parents: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
- Siblings: Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz Beckham
- She is the youngest of the Beckham children and the family’s only daughter.
She wrote: “I cannot even begin to express how much I love and adore you and how incredibly proud I am to be your mummy – it has been the greatest joy to see you blossom into a young lady.”
Victoria added: “You are a kind, gentle, funny and beautiful soul inside and out! You are my best friend and you inspire me every day!! I love you more than I could ever put into words and I am so grateful to be your mummy! Happy Birthday.”
Why one Harper Beckham birthday photo stood out
Victoria’s post included Brooklyn in a childhood snap with Harper. Daily Mail said that choice risked upsetting him amid the family split.
David shared his own tribute and kept the focus on Harper. He wrote: “My Pretty Lady is turning 15 today.”
He added: “You are the perfect daughter, sweet, kind & a beautiful human with the best personality just like daddy. We love you so much and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives, have the best day ever @harperbeckkham @victoriabeckham thank you.”
Romeo also posted for his sister. He called Harper “the most beautiful person in the world” and told her: “I love you so much.”
At the time of writing, Brooklyn did not appear to post a public birthday message.
Earlier in the week, the family also appeared together in Miami. They attended the launch of Victoria’s first US pop-up store. Brooklyn and Nicola were absent. But again, Victoria’s wedding anniversary post included a nod to Brooklyn.
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What Brooklyn’s silence could mean
Daily Mail reported the siblings have not spoken during the feud. The report also said Harper recently tried to reach out on her own.
According to the outlet, she visited Brooklyn’s Beverly Hills house after David received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star nearby. Neither Brooklyn nor Nicola was home, and Harper reportedly left a letter.
Victoria Beckham was in the firing line last month when son Brooklyn released a shock statement about their feud.
He posted the statement on his Instagram Stories. It laid into mum Victoria and dad David.
It was also where he said her dance with him at his wedding to Nicola Peltz was “inappropriate”.
Brooklyn Beckham’s statement in full
He shared: “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.
“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”
He then continued: “Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media. Mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.”
Beckhams accused of ‘endlessly trying to ruin’ his relationship
Brooklyn Beckham continued: “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding. And it hasn’t stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.
“Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name. It would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday. And they have never treated me the same since.”
But it got worse…
He then added: “During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola’s Naunni at our table, because they both didn’t have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.
“The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family’. Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders.
“Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media. Before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer,” he said.
That ‘inappropriate’ wedding dance
“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” Brooklyn said of Victoria Beckham.
“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment,” he also added.
But Brooklyn Beckham wasn’t done there…
The eldest Beckham boy continued: “My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family. No matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.
“Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad’s birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner.
“When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.”
‘Peace, privacy and happiness’
Concluding his statement, Brooklyn Beckham said: “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media. Or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp. Even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations.
“We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family’. But the one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.
“The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared.
“I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose. And I have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”
A source quoted by Daily Mail said: “Harper is heartbroken and devastated at her brother’s decision not to speak to her and now her birthday becomes a difficult scenario once again.”
The source added: “They were so close. Now he won’t speak to her and she can’t understand why. There is nothing worse for Harper than him ignoring her on her birthday.”
They continued: “All she wants is to have a relationship with her big brother. It is so horrifying and awful for David and Victoria to see.”
Last year, Brooklyn and Nicola did post for Harper’s birthday using the same photo of the three of them. This year, that silence added more scrutiny to the Harper Beckham birthday messages and the wider family divide.