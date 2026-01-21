Inappropriate? You decide as Victoria Beckham’s party moves revealed in new video amid Brooklyn’s wild wedding dance claims

Victoria Beckham’s party moves have been revealed following Brooklyn’s claims that she “hijacked” his first dance with some “inappropriate” steps.

Brooklyn made the bombshell allegation about his wedding with wife Nicola as he broke his silence on his family feud.

The 26-year-old, who is the eldest of the Beckhams’ four children, accused Victoria of ruining his big moment.

He said in his lengthy six-page Instagram Stories rant: “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

As the world waits for the wedding video, new footage of Victoria, 51, dancing has now emerged.

But it has left fans questioning whether she really could be “inappropriate” on the dance floor.

Victoria Beckham’s dancing revealed

The compilation has been made up of dozens of clips of Victoria dancing with friends and family in recent years.

It shows her waving her arm in the air and doing the faithful “side step” move, back and forth while on the beach, at home and at parties.

Fans have claimed her dance moves are typical of an “average mother” after a couple of glasses of wine.

The video’s caption reads: “It just doesn’t make sense to me that VB is out here dancing innapropes, the woman is just your average mother after a few too many vinos.”

Victoria’s dancing is now spreading fast across the internet.

And the older generation of fans know exactly who they are siding with.

After watching it, one person said: “For the first time ever…I’m with the MiL [Mother in Law].”

Another added: “Keep dancing, the son should be ashamed airing things like that – resolve it in private!”

A third wrote: “AGREED… also when she was in the Spice Girls when she was young and childless she never ever dressed or acted inappropriately she was always the most shy out of all the girls.. the maths ain’t adding.”

Someone else asked: “Make it make sense??????? What’s going on? Will VB comment?!”

And one Spice Girls fan wrote: “Love her & her dancing. She’s still & always will be Posh.”

Brooklyn has divided fans with his massive rant about his family, who he fell out with after marrying Nicola.

He has said he has no desire to reconcile with them and accused them of ‘only caring about Brand Beckham’.

But there have been some inconsistencies.

Brooklyn’s bombshell statement

Brooklyn also claimed Victoria “cancelled Nicola’s wedding dress at the 11th hour” after saying she would design the gown.

In an interview with Vogue, however, Nicola said she wore Valentino and that it was “more than a year in the making”.

Sadly, it is unlikely we will ever get to see whether Brooklyn is telling the truth about the first dance.

According to reports, only Brooklyn and Nicola have a copy of the wedding video now.

The video company apparently had to delete all the footage from their Big Day after six months. Shame!

ED! has contacted Victoria and Brooklyn’s reps for comment.

