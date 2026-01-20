Brooklyn Beckham accused of ‘lying’ that Victoria ‘cancelled making Nicola’s wedding dress at the 11th hour’

Brooklyn Beckham has captivated the nation with his jaw-dropping statement about his family – but some fans are convinced he “lied” over his claims about Nicola’s wedding dress.

In his explosive six-Story Instagram post, Brooklyn accused his mum Victoria of ‘cancelling Nicola’s wedding dress at the 11th hour’.

Brooklyn claims she was designing the gown for her daughter-in-law to be but pulled the plug at the last minute.

“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress,” Brooklyn said last night.

But some fans are convinced this doesn’t stack up after sniffing out “proof”.

Brooklyn Beckham accused of ‘lying’ about wedding dress

Taking to X, armchair detectives have been sharing an extract from an interview with Vogue that appears to pour water on Brooklyn’s claim.

Nicola had spoken to the publication following their April 2022 wedding and said she opted to wear a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown.

The US socialite and actress said her choice of designer was a “no-brainer”.

The article states that Nicola’s dress was “a culmination of a year’s worth of conversations with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team, two trips to the Rome HQ, and two U.S. fittings”.

Nicola’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, explained how Valentino’s head seamstresses were also on-hand in Palm Beach, Miami, on their Big Day.

“It was the ultimate couture experience,” Leslie added.

Hitting back at Brooklyn with a link to the Vogue article, one fan said: “Internet is forever @brooklynbeckham, here is the article about your wife @nicolapeltz wedding dress.

“Doesn’t seem like @victoriabeckham pulled out at the last minute does it? Such a liar!”

Another added: “I can’t believe I forgot this article because I did read it at the time. And it’s such a stupid thing to lie about because obviously there was extensive coverage of the wedding.”

A third wrote: “According to Vogue magazine Peltz’s dress took a year to design so I’m inclined to think Brooklyn is a liar.”

And someone else chimed in: “Sincerely, Brooklyn Beckham said his mother canceled his wife’s dress fitting at the ‘eleventh hour’ and the wife had to ‘urgently’ find a new one. But the urgent one was couture Valentino. Sir, please don’t come on the internet to lie.”

Brooklyn’s shock statement

Brooklyn stunned fans on Monday night with his shock statement about his family.

The eldest of Victoria and husband David’s four children, he said he doesn’t want to reconcile with them.

It came weeks after Brooklyn allegedly told his parents they can only contact him through lawyers.

But no one was expecting this barrage of bombshell allegations.

Brooklyn also claimed Victoria “hijacked” his and Nicola’s first wedding dance. He said that “Brand Beckham always comes first”.

However, he has received backing from other fans.

Supporting him up over his wedding dress story, one Team Brooklyn fan has said: “The fact that anyone thought Nicola Peltz would settle for just one look on her big day is the real joke here.

“Tell me you don’t understand billionaire weddings without telling me. Multiple outfit changes are the bare minimum for people like her.”

‘Nicola had several outfit changes’

Another Brooklyn backer also said: “Many people have pointed out the highly-publicised year-long conversations Nicola had with Valentino for the ‘ultimate couture experience’ which may undermine Brooklyn’s statement.

“However, British Vogue also revealed in May 2022 that Nicola had several outfit changes in the form of a trio of Versace dresses.

“So it’s still very possible that Nicola wanted to include a dress by Victoria in one element of the day, which was cancelled at the eleventh hour.”

Agreeing, someone else said: “I’m thinking that like a lot of brides these days she was planning on having a reception dress and most likely that is what VB was designing.”

ED! has contacted Brooklyn’s rep for comment.

