‘Reason’ Prince William missed cousin Peter Phillips’ first wedding ahead of his attendance at Harriet Sperling nuptials

This weekend, Peter Phillips will marry his fiancée Harriet Sperling in a private wedding ceremony.

Members of the royal family are expected to attend the nuptials, including King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

This is Peter’s second marriage after previously tying the knot with the mother of his two daughters Autumn Kelly.

With Prince William expected to attend his cousin’s wedding on Saturday, he reportedly didn’t attend Peter’s wedding to Autumn.

Peter’s wedding to his ex-wife Autumn in 2008 (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

‘Why’ Prince William didn’t attend Peter Phillips wedding

Princess Anne’s son Peter married his ex-wife Autumn in 2008. However, his cousin William wasn’t in attendance despite their close bond.

At the time, Princess Kate, then known as Kate Middleton, made a solo appearance as William had a prior commitment.

She and William were dating at the time. They went on to marry in 2011.

According to The Telegraph at the time of the wedding, a source said: “Prince William is going to be out of the country this weekend on a long-standing prior engagement.

“It is an unfortunate clash but he spoke to his cousin Peter and he is fine with the situation. His girlfriend will be going in his absence.”

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Kate and William will reportedly attend Peter’s wedding to Harriet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Peter will marry his fiancée Harriet on June 6.

A statement from Buckingham Palace previously read: “Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today announced their wedding date.

It is an unfortunate clash but he spoke to his cousin Peter and he is fine with the situation.

“The summer wedding will take place at All Saints Church, Kemble, Cirencester on Saturday 6th June 2026 in a private ceremony. Both families have been informed jointly of the wedding date by invitation.

“Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have also been informed of the announcement. Further details will be announced in due course.”

Harriet and Peter will marry this weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Which royals won’t attend?

According to reports, William’s brother and Peter’s cousin Prince Harry won’t be in attendance on Saturday.

He lives in the United States after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. However, it’s claimed he won’t be making the trip to Britain for the nuptials.

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Reports also claim that Peter’s uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor won’t attend as scrutiny continues to build against him over his past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

There has been much speculation over whether Andrew’s daughters and Peter’s cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will attend.

Amid their father’s scandal, some royal commentators predict that the sisters could miss the wedding this weekend.

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