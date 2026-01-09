Brooklyn Beckham still in contact with grandparents after leaving David and Victoria ‘devastated’ over ‘legal letter’

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly given his parents a ‘legal letter’ as the suggested feud rumbles on. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t still in contact with others from his family…

For close to a year now there has been reports that Brooklyn Beckham is no longer speaking to his parents, after a wave of issues were brought to light. It’s believed the feud stretches way back to when he was preparing to marry his wife, Nicola.

While it’s never been directly mentioned, his parents, David and Victoria, have both publicly expressed their love for all of their children. But now further reports suggest it may be hard to make amends.

The feud has lasted a while (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham hands ‘legal notice’ to family

It’s been reported by The Sun that Brooklyn Beckham sent his parents a “desist” letter for them to only contact him through lawyers and to not reach out to him on social media.

A source told the outlet that Victoria and David liking his online posts was the real reason he blocked them. It’s now believed Nicola has also blocked his family.

The source said: “He issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately, not publicly.”

They added that Brooklyn felt his parents were “ignoring” his wishes by reaching out to him online.

As for their reaction, the source explained: “They, of course, feel utterly bemused and devastated by this latest turn of events. There is no malice from their part. Only concern. But it’s clear that if there is going to be any reconciliation it will be away from prying eyes.”

The source emphasised: “This was a request via lawyers, not a direct legal threat. But it is an unprecedented move which shows how bad things have become.”

However, The Sun also notes that Brooklyn’s grandparents appear to not be involved in the feud – or blocking.

On quite a lot of Brooklyn’s social posts, his grandmother comments and likes, which is believed to be a clear sign they are still in touch.

The Mirror also reported that “there is a lot of love” between Brooklyn and his grandparents.

Nicola and Brooklyn have both reportedly blocked the Beckham’s (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What is the Beckham feud about?

Back in May, rumours of a rift in the Beckham family started when Brooklyn skipped David’s 50th birthday bash.

While initially there were rumours that the feud was over Romeo’s then-relationship with a former close friend of Brooklyn’s, this was then put to rest.

Instead, reports suggested that the Beckham feud had been bubbling for years. And it all came down to Brooklyn’s relationship with Nicola.

It’s believed that tension first appeared in 2019, when Nicola and Victoria clashed over wedding planning.

But since David’s birthday, a lot more has went down between the family. Brooklyn has skipped quite a few huge events, like his dad being knighted, and the premiere of Victoria’s docu-series.

However, one of the biggest moments of the alleged feud was when Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows – without any members of his family. And then reports suggested Brooklyn was even considering dropping Beckham from his name.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Brooklyn, David and Victoria’s reps for comment.

Read more: ‘Red flag’ spotted in Brooklyn Beckham vow renewal pics: ‘Watching this makes me worry’

What do you think of the ongoing Beckham feud? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!