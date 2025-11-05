Romeo Beckham pens emotional tribute to ‘Sir Dad’ as David’s estranged son Brooklyn remains silent

Romeo Beckham has shared an emotional tribute to his newly-knighted dad, David Beckham, amid silence from big brother Brooklyn.

Yesterday (November 4), David received his knighthood from King Charles for services to sport and charity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham)

Romeo Beckham congratulates dad David

Taking to Instagram following the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Romeo, 23, shared a cute family snap of himself, younger siblings Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, and their parents David and Victoria, all dressed to the nines.

However, there was a marked absence from his older brother, Brooklyn, who also failed to acknowledge the milestone on social media.

“No one deserves this more than you, love you so much xxx,” Romeo emotionally captioned the post, adding: “Congrats Sir Dad @davidbeckham.”

Cruz, who is following in his mum’s footsteps with a foray into music, also proudly shared photos and videos of the event to his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, in her own post, Victoria gushed: “David, from the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country. Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish.

“You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father. I’ve never felt prouder than I do today. Sir @davidbeckham, we all love you so much xxx.”

Brooklyn Beckham is married to Nicola Peltz (Credit: Cover Images)

Brooklyn Beckham feud

26-year-old Brooklyn married American actress Nicola Peltz, 30, in 2022. The couple live in Los Angeles.

Over the past year, there have been numerous reports that the Peltz-Beckhams are embroiled in a family feud with the Beckhams.

Rumours have spiralled further over the past few months after Brooklyn missed dad David Beckham’s huge 50th birthday bash, and appeared to unfollow brothers Romeo and Cruz on Instagram.

In August, Brooklyn and Nicola made headlines once again as they renewed their vows, with no sign of any of Brooklyn’s relatives in attendance.

Read More: Concerns for sunburnt David Beckham as wife Victoria shares holiday snaps

So, are you a fan of the Beckhams? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!