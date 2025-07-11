Beckham family feud takes a turn as David shows support to son Brooklyn

After David Beckham appeared to heal the ‘rift’ with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, the pair have unfollowed two of his family members.

As the Beckham family feud continues, it looks like things may have taken a turn – as David has now publicly supported his son Brooklyn.

For the last few months, there have been numerous reports that Brooklyn Beckham was feuding with his family. And these only intensified when he missed David’s 50th birthday – and didn’t acknowledge his dad’s knighthood or Father’s Day.

But yesterday (July 10) was the first time Brooklyn reached out to any member of his family. He posted a Happy Birthday message to his little sister, Harper. And perhaps that was the start of healing as David has also used Instagram as a way of bonding with his son.

However, shortly after Brooklyn and Nicola ended up unfollowing his two siblings.

Brooklyn unfollows his brothers

This week, Brooklyn and Nicola appeared to offer an olive branch amid the family ‘feud’ after Brooklyn wished his little sister a happy birthday.

But it seems things with Brooklyn’s other siblings, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, are not so good.

Both Brooklyn and Nicola have unfollowed the two brothers. The couple still follows Victoria and David.

David Beckham supports Brooklyn

David has refrained from liking or commenting on any of Brooklyn’s posts for quite some time.

But when his eldest son took to Instagram to share a video of him cooking, his dad couldn’t help but show some support.

The 50-year-old dad of four was quick to hit the like button on that specific video.

And it came just as Brooklyn wished Harper a happy birthday. So, it could be a sign that the rift is fading between the family.

David wasn’t the only family member to show support on the post. Brooklyn’s grandmother, Sandra, also commented on the post: “Perfect” alongside a series of heart and clapping emojis.

Despite missing his own dad’s birthday, he and wife Nicola attended her dad’s huge birthday party recently.

Brooklyn finally acknowledged his family

Taking to Instagram Stories yesterday, Brooklyn wished his sister a happy birthday.

He shared a snap of him and Nicola with their arms around Harper.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: “Happy birthday Harper. We love you x.”

This was the first time in ages that Brooklyn has acknowledged his family publicly. There were concerns beforehand that despite the siblings being close, that Brooklyn would skip her birthday.

PR expert and Director of Streamline PR, Joseph Hagan told ED! that if Brooklyn missed her birthday it would be “upsetting”.

He said: “It’s natural to speculate how a teenager might feel during a family feud. A lack of acknowledgement from a sibling, like Brooklyn, would be noticeable and could be upsetting, regardless of any ongoing issues.”

But it seems like Brooklyn and Harper’s relationship is still normal.

Why are the Beckham’s feuding?

For quite some time there have been reports that David Beckham and Victoria don’t necessarily get on with Nicola, the wife of Brooklyn.

It’s believed it stemmed from wedding planning, as Victoria was reportedly annoyed that she didn’t have more of a say.

Things got worse when Nicola revealed she was initially meant to wear Victoria’s gown, but things changed suddenly.

