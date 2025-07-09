Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham overjoyed as they share exciting family news: ‘So happy’

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have taken to social media to share some “happy” family news.

For months the divide between Brooklyn from the rest of his family has been apparent, with numerous reports suggesting they are no longer speaking. While there were initially many different reasons for the feud, it seems the biggest is Brooklyn’s relationship with Nicola.

But Brooklyn has made his stance known as he has continued to publicly support his wife – while snubbing huge family moments. And now, reaffirming his position, Brooklyn and Nicola have both celebrated some huge family news on her side on their socials.

Brooklyn has made appearances at Nicola’s family events (Credit: SplashNews.com/ Charles Guerin/ABACAPRESS.COM)

Brooklyn and Nicola share exciting news

Late last night (July 8), Nicola’s brother, Will, announced his engagement to Kenya Kinski-Jones. The couple have been together since 2011.

Taking to Instagram, Kenya and Will shared a joint post, announcing the exciting news. The caption read: “Just engaged. My whole heart for my whole life.”

Fans and friends were quick to gush over the happy couple. But two people who wanted to share just how happy they are is Nicola and Brooklyn.

Sharing the post on her own Instagram Stories, Nicola wrote: “Best news ever!”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham also wanted to show love for his brother-in-law and so he also shared the post to his own Stories.

He wrote: “Congratulations Will and Kenya x. Love you two x. So happy for you guys x.”

But by sharing the post, Brooklyn once again risks sparking belief that the family feud is continuing, as he didn’t acknowledge his parents’ birthdays, or his dad’s knighthood.

Brooklyn is ‘so happy’ for his brother-in-law (Credit: Instagram)

Why are Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz fighting with the Beckhams?

Tension between the family was first reported way back in 2019 as Victoria Beckham found it “difficult” to take a backseat in Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding planning.

While things appeared to calm down after that, earlier this year it was suggested things were actually just bubbling away in the background.

But in May, Brooklyn and Nicola failed to attend David Beckham’s huge 50th birthday bash. And unlike previous years, the 26 year old didn’t even wish him a happy birthday on social media.

While the pair may have skipped David’s birthday, they made sure they were present for Nicola’s dad’s 83rd birthday.

The actress shared numerous snaps on Instagram, but in the comments, several people mentioned the family feud. And some even suggested that Nicola was to blame, forcing her to hit back.

It was spotted that Nicola liked a comment that was defending her, encouraging people to stop blaming her as Brooklyn “is an adult and can make his own decisions”.

