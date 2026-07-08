Katie Price opens up about her distant relationship with her real dad Ray Infield in her new Sky documentary – but who is he?

The former glamour model has sat down and laid bare her 30-year career in the spotlight for Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

Katie, 48, begins by talking about her childhood in Brighton while looking through old photographs.

Katie Price’s dad Ray Infield left the family home when she was a little girl (Credit: Sky)

In one, she explains how the sweet face in the snap is her seven-year-old self, adding: “She’s quite a pretty little girl.”

And by that point, Katie’s biological dad Ray had already drifted out of her life.

Katie speaks about antiques dealer Ray in the first episode of Katie Price: Nothing To Hide and reveals how she didn’t see him much as a kid.

But did it always stay this way? Here’s what we know about Katie’s real dad Ray Infield.

Who is Katie Price’s real dad Ray Infield?

Katie’s dad Ray is first mentioned by her older brother Daniel. The siblings grew up together in Patcham, West Sussex, with Ray and their mum Amy.

Daniel recalls: “Mum was working many, many hours. It was long shifts to pay the bills and put food on the table.

“Dad was a builder type, always out on the road doing antiques.”

Amy adds: “He left when Kate was really young, three or four. She can’t even remember living with him.”

Katie then remembers: “I do remember going round friend’s houses and they had their mum and dad and I would be thinking, ‘Oh that’s their own family’.”

She then sadly adds: “I wish I saw more of him but there’s not a time I ever remember my dad turning up to an assembly or a sports day. He was very absent. And I do remember that.”

Katie considers her stepdad Paul as her dad but she still sees Ray (Credit: Sky)

Does Katie still see her real dad Ray?

Katie’s mum Amy married her stepdad, Paul Price, in 1988. The former glamour model considers Paul her dad and even took his surname Price.

But that doesn’t mean she cut Ray out of her life. In fact, Ray was even at her high profile wedding with Peter Andre in 2005 – and she was reportedly fuming at where he was seated.

Katie – then known as Jordan – and Peter tied the knot at Highclere Castle. An insider said at the time: “Jordan’s stepfather Paul made a speech and mentioned Kate’s real dad.

“She immediately jumped up, grabbed the microphone and said: ‘Where are you?’ and Ray stood up at the back table.

“She was shocked to see him sitting so far away from her other family members and yelled, ‘You should be at the front table. Whoever put you at the back table, I’m going to [bleep] them’.”

In December 2025, Katie confirmed on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, that she does still see Ray.

“I have got my real dad, who I call ‘dad’, but I only see him not that often, only because of life,” she said.

“There’s no problem, we all meet and we all have a laugh, but this is Price. This is where I get my surname from. Price is from Paul Price.”

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