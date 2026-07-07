Has Bea exited EastEnders? Her future revealed after Honey kidnap arrest

EastEnders delivered a tense episode tonight (Tuesday, July 7), as Bea Pollard finally faced the consequences of her shocking crimes against Billy and Honey.

After kidnapping Honey and leaving Billy fearing for his life, Bea’s terrifying storyline reached a major turning point when police arrived and arrested her.

But with her exit storyline now unfolding, fans may be wondering whether Bea has truly disappeared from Walford for good.

Bea got her comeuppance (Credit: BBC)

Bea Pollard’s EastEnders downfall

After taking Honey hostage and keeping her trapped in a remote country cottage, Bea shocked her former friend by revealing her plans for them to escape and begin a completely new life together.

Bea explained that she wanted to steal from the Minute Mart to pay for fake passports, new identities and a campervan for herself, Honey, Will and Janet. However, Honey managed to think on her feet. She used the mention of Fordwich as a clue when moving money into her own account.

Suki quickly alerted Nicola and Linda, who made their way to Kent in a desperate attempt to find Honey. When a couple arrived at the cottage they had booked, Bea was distracted. This gave Honey the opportunity to flee through the woods before she was eventually found and rescued.

Meanwhile, back in Walford, Billy had already been arrested on suspicion of Bea’s murder. But the ordeal was far from over, as Bea later confronted him while armed with a knife.

Honey arrived and tried to reason with Bea, but words alone weren’t enough to stop her. She was forced to take action and tackled Bea to the ground.

Moments later, police arrived and arrested Bea, finally bringing the frightening situation to an end.

Has she gone? (Credit: BBC)

Has Bea left EastEnders for good?

Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed that these scenes marked Bea’s final appearance, it does appear to bring her time in Walford to a close.

This week looks set to be the final chapter of Bea’s storyline on screen. The character has now been taken away by police for her crimes. Whether viewers will see any further contact with her remains unclear.

However, with Ronni Ancona having finished filming as Bea, it seems unlikely there will be much more from the character.

That said, we can’t imagine Bea going quietly and accepting her fate without one final dramatic moment.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Bea holds Honey hostage

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm, however check up-to-date schedules during the World Cup for current airing pattern.