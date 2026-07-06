EastEnders spoilers for next week: Denise’s family comes together as death causes secrets to stay hidden

EastEnders spoilers for next week see Denise struggling to readjust to life at home after receiving heartbreaking news following the death of her friend.

Elsewhere in Walford, Joel’s unexpected return sends shockwaves through the Square and leaves residents seriously worried.

Here’s everything happening in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Denise hit with more devastating news

Denise is doing her best to keep a brave face on things, but behind closed doors she’s hiding a painful secret as she tries to settle back into family life. A return visit to hospital brings heartbreaking news when she learns that her friend has sadly died.

Back on the Square, the Fox-Truemans go all out to give Denise a warm welcome home, completely unaware of the difficult truth she is carrying.

Despite the upbeat atmosphere around her, Denise has already been told her treatment has not worked as hoped. It means she will have to go through the process all over again.

2. Denise comes face to face with Sheila

Libby tries her best to be there for Denise, but tensions soon rise when Denise spots Jordan with Sheila in the Square and is shocked to discover she is Gray’s nan.

Angry that this was kept from her, Denise insists on confronting Sheila directly.

As emotions run high, Denise sends Libby and Chelsea away before grilling Sheila over her real reasons for being there.

Afterwards, things between Denise and Jack continue to drift, until she finally reveals the upsetting truth that her chemotherapy is not working as doctors had hoped.

Jack is left reeling, but Denise insists he keeps it quiet from the rest of the family. Instead, she throws herself into planning Libby’s leaving party.

3. Ian’s plea hearing arrives

Ian finds himself in a difficult position when his lawyer advises that pleading guilty is his best option. Peter and Lauren agree he should take the advice, but Kathy strongly disagrees and pushes him to plead not guilty instead.

After a final attempt to persuade Chelsea to change her statement fails, Ian makes a heartbreaking decision.

As the day of the plea hearing arrives, Kathy tries to stay hopeful while Ian opens up to Phil about everything.

Later, the Beales come together for a family BBQ, but trouble is never far away. Lauren is stunned when Mark arrives, before rushing off after he claims their dodgy car deal has gone wrong.

However, she soon realises she has been played, with Mark admitting it was all a test, leaving Lauren furious.

4. Sharon refuses to forgive in EastEnders spoilers

Phil is shocked when he finds out Sharon is selling her half of the Boxing Den.

Tensions rise in The Vic as Sharon confronts Zoe over past lies, with Jasmine and Josh stepping in to defend their mum. Zoe later tries to apologise, but Sharon is not interested in forgiving her.

Meanwhile, Vicki and Ross return from their honeymoon to mixed reactions, with Zack’s arrival making things awkward. After speaking with Kathy, Vicki announces she and Ross will move into No.31 with Jean and Mo.

Sensing the growing tension, Zack then surprises everyone by offering to move out instead.

5. Joel returns to Walford in EastEnders spoilers

Just as things begin to settle, Joel arrives at No.43 with his mum Cleo, and the atmosphere quickly turns tense. Cleo then drops a bombshell, revealing she does not want Joel living with her.

Shaken by what she hears, Vicki heads to the café to confide in Sharon. But the situation only escalates when Avani and Amy arrive and confront her, furious that she has allowed Joel back into Walford.

6. Gina and Harry scramble to fix their mistake

Gina and Harry are left panicking as they rush to track down Penny’s missing stock after realising they are responsible for it going missing in the first place.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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