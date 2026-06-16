As Libby returns to EastEnders, here’s where she’s been and why she’s fighting with Chelsea

Today’s EastEnders saw Libby Fox return to Walford after 9 years away (not including her surprise appearance in the New Year flashforward episode!), and it was like she’d never been away.

After finding out about their mum’s cancer diagnosis, Chelsea called Libby to give her the heartbreaking news. Libby then dropped everything to be with her family, and now Belinda Owusu, who plays Denise’s youngest daughter, is back.

But as always with soap siblings, EastEnders viewers noted some tension between Libby and Chelsea in today’s episode. But what is the history between them?

Here is everything you need to know…

Libby returned to Walford today (Credit: BBC)

When did Libby leave Walford?

Libby was axed back in 2010 after producers decided she should leave Albert Square to study at Oxford University.

Since then she has returned for short stints over the years, but she has never stuck around for long.

In 2017, Libby left Walford again after a brief return. This time, she left the Square to continue studying for her doctorate at Oxford University.

She has since gone on to get a high-powered job, something that has proved to be a bone of contention between her and Chelsea over the years.

The sisters fought today (Credit: BBC)

Why do Libby and Chelsea not get in EastEnders?

Although Libby, Chelsea and Denise arrived in Walford as a tight-knit trio back in 2006, there has always been underlying tension between the sisters. However, the siblings have always had a supportive relationship, and in comparison to a lot of soap sisters, they get on well.

The tension between the pair comes from the fact Libby has always been the ‘model’ daughter. She is clever, caring and has done well for herself in life… something that Denise is very proud of, making Chelsea jealous.

Today’s EastEnders saw the sisters arguing, this time with Chelsea making a dig about Libby’s ‘important’ job that she couldn’t possibly leave behind.

Meanwhile, Libby lashed out, stating that people are allowed to move on from Walford and got upset when she thought Chelsea had made a dig about the fact she doesn’t have any children of her own.

Speaking of the dynamic between the sisters, Belinda Owusu, who plays Libby, said: “Libby and Chelsea still fall into those sibling dynamics; they bicker like kids.

“They’re both terrified about their mum, so emotions are running high. Libby feels guilty she hasn’t been around to notice something was wrong, which makes her defensive. Meanwhile, Chelsea is dealing with her own guilt.

“They process things differently, and that tension comes out in conflict.”

While the pair may still know exactly how to push each other’s buttons, their bond remains strong.

With Denise now facing the fight of her life, both sisters are united by one thing above all else: supporting their mum through the difficult weeks ahead.

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