Mack and Charity headed for ‘split’ as Emmerdale fans spot multiple ‘clues’

Emmerdale fans are convinced Charity and Mack could be heading for a split. As they spot several “clues” that suggest their relationship may not survive the fallout from Dr Todd’s murder.

Viewers have been questioning how much longer Charity and Mack can realistically stay together, and now the latest storyline has given fans even more reason to suspect their marriage could be heading for trouble.

With Charity taking responsibility for Todd’s death despite Sarah being the real killer, fans believe the enormous secret surrounding the murder could finally push the couple apart.

Charity and Mack have been through a lot (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Mack’s relationship drama

Charity and Mack have had an incredibly complicated journey since they first got together, with their relationship facing plenty of twists and turns along the way.

Things became even more complicated when Charity cheated on her husband with Ross. She was determined to keep the affair secret, but that became almost impossible when she discovered she was pregnant with Ross’ baby.

Rather than reveal the truth, Charity agreed to become a surrogate for Sarah and Jacob, allowing them to believe they were the parents of her baby.

Remarkably, Charity managed to keep the truth hidden throughout her pregnancy. But eventually, Dr Todd discovered the secret, and everything changed.

Todd sexually assaulted Charity, leaving her struggling to cope before she finally found the courage to tell Mack what had happened.

Mack was understandably devastated and heartbroken, but he stood by his wife and wanted to help her get justice.

Now, however, Todd is dead and Charity has taken the blame for his murder in order to protect Sarah. And fans think this could be the storyline that finally causes Charity and Mack’s marriage to fall apart.

Fans don’t think they will stay together (Credit: ITV)

Why are Emmerdale fans convinced they’re going to split?

After Charity was arrested for Todd’s murder, despite Sarah actually being responsible, Cain and Chas were immediately contacted. Jacob also headed straight to the police station to wait for his wife.

But one person was noticeably absent, Mack.

Mack wasn’t mentioned during the immediate aftermath, apart from Charity asking whether he had called for her. Viewers found his absence strange as he is Charity’s husband. And has been such a major part of her recent storyline.

There is also another factor that has caught fans’ attention. Mack actor Lawrence Robb has been announced as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2026.

With the demanding rehearsal schedule associated with the BBC dance show, viewers have speculated that Mack could be away from Emmerdale for a period of time.

One fan asked: “With Mack likely leaving the show for a few months, will Charity and him break up? Or could there be another love triangle on the horizon?”

“It’s obvious at this point it will be Charity and Vanessa again,” a fan wrote.

“I think they will split for a while. He may need to get his head together. I mean, he seems to have forgiven her pretty quickly. I know he loves his wife, but when this all blows up he might finally crack. They need some time apart,” another commented.

“If they do separate, I don’t think it would last. I think what is most likely is that the whole baby secret and Sarah reveal will blow up in her face and he may leave the village for a little while to get away with it,” they said.

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