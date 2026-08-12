‘Game changer!’ The Voice UK’s return date finally confirmed as show is given dramatic new format change

The Voice UK is back for 2026 with a new look coaching panel and a whole host of singers hoping to impress them, but when does it start?

The ITV singing contest is finally making its long awaited return after being off air for two years.

Last year, telly bosses decided to give the show a rest after a successful run in 2024. Now, it is back and fans do not have long to wait.

Kelly Rowland joins The Voice UK as a coach as the show returns (Credit: ITV)

But when does it start? Here’s everything we know, including who is on the coaching panel this year.

One of the biggest changes to The Voice UK 2026 is the coaches’ desk. The series 14 line-up adds Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland to the panel.

The US singer has been brought in to replace LeAnn Rimes after her single series on the programme in 2024.

Kelly already has experience of judging on a TV singing competition in the UK. In 2011, she sat alongside Gary Barlow, Tulisa Contostavlos and Louis Walsh on The X Factor. She mentored the Girls’ category.

In 2013, Simon Cowell then drafted Kelly in for the judging panel of The X Factor USA. She clearly impressed him the first time around!

Kelly will join returning Voice UK coaches Tom Jones and will.i.am, as well as McFly members Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones. Emma Willis is also back to present the competition.

Kelly has already given her fellow coaches quite the shock by appearing in her own Blind Audition.

In scenes set to air, a mystery performer sings the BeeGees’ song Emotion, famously covered by Destiny’s Child, as the coaches listen with their chairs turned.

As the coaches turn, they discover Kelly is behind the voice on the stage. Now that is one way to make an entrance!

Coaches Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones are huge fans of the show’s new twist (Credit: ITV)

What is the Rewind Button?

The Rewind Button is a new twist that has been added into The Voice UK’s audition process for 2026. The Button gives coaches another chance with a contestant they did not turn around for.

Danny says of the format change: “The Rewind Button is a total game-changer! It’s brilliant because it gives us that extra bit of power to right a wrong.”

His co-judge and fellow McFly star Tom adds: “We’ve all had those moments where we’ve watched a performance back and thought,

‘What were we doing?!’

“So it’s a great safety net and is guaranteed to make things more interesting.”

When does The Voice UK start?

The Voice UK will now be into its 14th series, and fans really don’t have long to wait until it returns.

The new series begins at 7pm on Saturday August 22, 2026. You can watch it on ITV1, while it will also be available to stream on ITVX.

After two years away, The Voice UK is finally back on our screens. With Kelly Rowland joining the panel and a brand new twist, Saturday nights are about to get a lot more interesting.

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