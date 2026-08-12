Olivia Attwood’s sister Georgia has revealed she spent five days in hospital in Miami after symptoms linked to endometriosis became “critical”.

The showjumper had joined Olivia on a Space NK brand trip earlier this year. However, the trip was cut short and Georgia underwent her fifth operation for the condition after returning home.

In an Instagram reel, Georgia shared clips from hospital and her recovery. She contrasted these tough times with happier moments from her life, including horse riding, holidays and time with her family.

Olivia Attwood’s sister Georgia reveals extent of endometriosis

She explained: “Some of you know I’ve battled endo for years. Recently, symptoms I’d been pushing through turned critical during an opportunity I had to attend an incredible trip with @spacenk with my sister — I ended up hospitalised for 5 days in Miami (I watched the whole thing on insta with you guys.

“Back home, I went straight into surgery — my 5th. This time, they found endometriosis had spread into my bowel, causing a blockage, with lesions fusing it to my pelvic wall. Learning how far it had progressed despite all the previous surgery was devastating.”

Georgia said she felt “lucky” that she had an “incredible surgeon” and said the outcome of the operation was successful. However, she stressed that “recovery isn’t linear” and shared footage showing some of the more difficult moments she had faced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEORGIA ATTWOOD LAWRY (@georgia__attwood)

Olivia Attwood shares support

Olivia reposted the video in support of her sister on her Instagram stories and responded to the original post with love-heart emojis. Georgia’s mother also praised her daughter for continuing with her professional life and competitive riding despite the pain and repeated surgery.

Georgia said social media often hides the reality of living with a long-term health condition.

She wrote: “Instagram shows the highlight reel of life. What it doesn’t show is how hard I push to keep showing up — and the hard days that come after. I know so many women with endo carry that same quiet resilience.”

Olivia Attwood had invited her sister on the work trip (Credit: Shutterstock)

Georgia challenged the suggestion that endometriosis has suddenly become more common, arguing that patients speaking publicly have instead made the condition more visible.

Urging others to continue sharing their experiences if they feel able, Georgia wrote: “No patient voices, no change. So if you’re comfortable to do so — keep sharing. Keep the pressure up. Change is happening, and it’s because of every one of you.”

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a condition in which cells similar to those in the lining of the womb grow elsewhere in the body.

According to the NHS, symptoms can include severe period pain, heavy periods, pelvic or lower-back pain, pain during or after sex and extreme tiredness. Some people may also experience pain when going to the toilet or difficulty becoming pregnant.

The NHS advice is to contact a GP if symptoms are affecting everyday life, work or relationships, or if they become worse or fail to improve after treatment.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI technology to synthesise source reporting and structured data. It has been reviewed, edited, and fact-checked by our human editorial team before publication.