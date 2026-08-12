Jesy Nelson’s ex-partner Zion Foster has spoken out after a social media user questioned his involvement in their twin daughters’ lives.

Zion shared a collection of now-deleted pictures on Instagram, including images of one-year-old Ocean and Story with feeding tubes in their noses. The girls live with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.

The exchange came shortly after Jesy shared an emotional update following the twins’ operation to remove their nasogastric tubes last week. The former Little Mix singer admitted she had dreaded the procedure but said afterwards: “I got their face back, feels like a dream.”

Zion hit back at a troll (Credit: ITV)

Zion Foster responds to criticism over his twin daughters

In the Instagram comments, one user pointed out that Ocean and Story no longer had the tubes shown in Zion’s photographs. According to The Sun, Zion replied sarcastically: “Really? I had no idea.”

The user then described the images as “token pictures” and complained that there were no new ones.

Other followers quickly defended Zion. One insisted he did not need to prove anything publicly, while another branded the criticism “insensitive” and said he knew what was happening with his daughters.

Zion and Jesy separated after becoming engaged. However, Zion has insisted that the end of their relationship has not changed his responsibilities as a dad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

‘I’ll never abandon my children’

In a recent Instagram statement addressing his parenting role, Zion vowed: “I’ll never abandon my children.”

He also clarified what he had meant when he previously said he felt “out of my depth” following Ocean and Story’s diagnosis.

Zion explained: “When I said I was ‘out of my depth’, I wasn’t saying I was walking away from my children or abandoning my responsibilities as a father.

“I was talking about the overwhelming reality of suddenly facing a rare and complex medical diagnosis that I knew nothing about. I was being honest.”

He added that the phrase meant he was learning and trying to understand the condition, rather than suggesting he did not love his daughters or intend to be there for them.

Addressing the split, Zion claimed Jesy had chosen to end their relationship. He nevertheless stressed: “The end of a relationship does not mean the end of fatherhood.”

Jesy has continued to share updates about Ocean and Story’s treatment while campaigning for greater action to prevent SMA.

Read more: Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix leaves viewers divided as she is accused of throwing group ‘under the bus’

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