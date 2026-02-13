Jesy Nelson is back in the spotlight — and already her new Prime Video docuseries, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, has sparked a fierce reaction from viewers.

However, she has since spoken out.

The six-part series follows Jesy as she prepares to welcome twins, opening up about her high-risk pregnancy and the emotional toll it has taken. But alongside that, she also reflects on her childhood and the pressures she faced during her years in Little Mix — including her dramatic exit from the band.

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix

In episode five, Jesy revisits the moment she decided to leave Little Mix in 2020.

Although she was ultimately the first to quit, Jesy recalled being called into a meeting with Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, where they were told one member had had enough and wanted out.

“I just remember feeling like my whole world had fell apart,” she said, adding that she and Jade were both in tears.

Jesy declined to name which member it was, explaining she didn’t feel it was her place. She described herself as “devastated” and admitted she likely didn’t handle the situation well.

“I could really, in that moment, maybe give her the understanding and the support she needed,” Jesy explained.

“That sounds really selfish because, obviously, that person was really feeling and going through something,” she added, saying she felt she needed to “mentally prepare” for the group potentially ending.

Why Jesy Nelson left Little Mix

Plans were then made for a final tour. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, it was postponed — and Jesy said that’s when things “got messy”.

Lockdown gave her space away from the intense schedule, and she realised how much she had been struggling. Even knowing the band would eventually wrap up, she admitted she was “dreading” going back to work.

Ahead of filming the bikini-themed video for Holiday, Jesy said she searched for ways to lose a stone in five days. On the day of the shoot, she described herself as “struggling the whole day”.

“That was the straw that broke the camel’s back, doing that video. It brought everything back before going into lockdown,” her friend said in the documentary.

Jesy also spoke about the group’s talent show, Little Mix: The Search, claiming the atmosphere shifted. The anxiety she had felt before lockdown returned, along with panic attacks.

She decided to leave before the planned 2022 tour could go ahead.

“Listen, everyone is going to have their version of this story. I can only speak my truth about how I felt in this situation,” she said.

“I basically sat everyone down and said how I was feeling, and I just felt like no one cared,” Jesy continued, alleging that one member responded: “Are you done now? Can I go now?”

She said she felt “alone” and uncared for. After hitting what she described as rock bottom, Jesy was rushed to hospital following a second suicide attempt.

‘I didn’t feel like they were my sisters’

When she later tried to reconnect with the group, Jesy said her manager told her any meeting would need to include a therapist.

“I’ve just come out of hospital, this is the time I need you the most,” she said.

Her mum claimed the other members weren’t there for her at her lowest point.

“I didn’t feel like they were my sisters. It’s been five years now, and every time I think about it, I’m like, ‘Is it them? Or is it the management?'”

When they eventually spoke on the phone, Jesy said it felt “uncomfortable” and like speaking to strangers. It was the last time they talked as a group.

‘She didn’t address any of the problematic things she did’

Despite sharing her experience, Jesy has faced backlash online.

“All the [bleep] I’m seeing about Jesy’s documentary. Will this woman ever shut the hell up and keep Little Mix’s name out of her mouth since she didn’t want to be associated w them???” one user wrote on X.

“Tired of people acting like only Jesy’s mental health matters. What about Leigh-Anne was bullied postpartum with twins & who faced years of racism or Perrie who has serious anxiety that she couldn’t even leave the house or Jade who had an ED and also struggled with body image,” another person shared.

“Jesy created the documentary just to throw the Little Mix girls under the bus and portray herself as the victim. She didn’t address any of the problematic things she did, she still doesn’t understand what the real problem is. She is a pathological liar,” a third remarked.

“I was gonna give it shot, but nope. Just lied on top of excuses on top of zero accountability,” a fourth said.

“Not even gonna watch Jesy’s documentary to be honest. I can see from the timeline she didn’t take any accountability, just a whole lot of victimisation and deflection,” a fifth wrote.

‘It’s only fair she tells her side of the story too’

However, not everyone agrees with the criticism.

“I’m sorry if you still hate on Jesy after this, you’re not ok. Just move on now, please and let the four girls be at peace,” one supporter wrote.

“The other three have spoken about Jesy since she left, it’s only fair she tells her side of the story too,” another added.

“Why is she getting hate over this? I don’t understand,” a third said.

Jesy breaks her silence

Following the mixed reaction, Jesy has broken her silence online.

After appearing on This Morning first thing today (February 13), the Wings hitmaker took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support.

“I’ve already had so much love and support on my docu-series that is now live on @primevideouk, I’m honestly so grateful. This project means the absolute world to me,” she wrote.

“Earlier today, I was on This Morning chatting about it and about why newborn SMA testing matters so much.”

Jesy concluded with a plea: “Please keep watching, keep signing, love you guys always.”

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix is streaming on Prime Video now

