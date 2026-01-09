Jesy Nelson has confirmed when fans will get to watch her Prime Video docuseries, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix.

The singer first hinted at the series back in May, telling followers on Instagram she was ready to “open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life”.

Now, that chapter is about to be shared in full.

Jesy Nelson will be starring in her own docuseries (Credit: Prime Video)

What is Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix about?

The six-part series follows Jesy as she prepares to welcome twins, documenting her experience of a high-risk pregnancy with complete honesty.

Viewers will see her face a number of serious complications, including Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome – a rare and potentially life-threatening condition – with the cameras capturing regular hospital visits and deeply emotional conversations along the way.

Supported throughout by her partner Zion and her close circle, Jesy navigates the uncertainty of pregnancy while holding onto hope, resilience and strength during an incredibly intense period of her life.

Alongside her journey into motherhood, the series also sees Jesy confronting her past. For the first time, she opens up about her decision to leave Little Mix in 2020. She will reflect on the pressures of fame, her mental health struggles and the controversies that followed.

Jesy is excited to document the chapter with fans (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When will the docuseries launch?

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix will launch on Prime Video on Friday, February 13.

Speaking previously about the project, Jesy said: “I feel so excited and proud that we can finally reveal we have been filming our own series for Amazon! We met with the creative director Demi Doyle and Producer Gavin Evans at Navybee and letting the cameras in wasn’t an easy decision for us as it’s such a deeply personal time but I knew I wanted to tell my story in my own words. We opened the doors fully and I’m really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first time mum to our beautiful baby girls Ocean and Story.”

“I’ll be honest, it’s not been easy as it’s been such a high risk pregnancy, so you’ll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through. I hope you will all join me on this journey as I really open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life. I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Jesy shares heartbreaking diagnosis of twins

Last week, Jesy announced the heartbreaking news that her children had been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

“It’s done for spinal muscular atrophy, which can affect, well, it does affect every muscle in the body, down to legs, arms, breathing, swallowing,” she said.

“And essentially, what it does is, over time, it kills the muscle to the body. And if it’s not treated in time, your baby’s life expectancy will not make it past the age of two.”

Jesy also shared that she has been told her twins would both be disabled and “never able to walk”. However, Jesy added that her daughters have started treatment.

She explained: “And so the best thing we can do right now is to get the treatment. And then just hope for the best.”

While raising awareness, Jesy got emotional during her appearance on This Morning on Wednesday (January 7).

