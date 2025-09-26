Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has announced her engagement to Zion Foster, months after the couple welcomed twins.

The 34-year-old singer shared the happy news with fans on Instagram on Friday morning (September 26).

‘Engaged to my best friend’

“Just got engaged to my best friend,” Jesy told her 10 million Instagram followers this morning, posting a gorgeous sunset snap of her and her now-fiancé, followed by one flashing her sparkly new ring.

Fans are clearly over the moon for the happy couple, with many leaving comments of congratulations.

“SOOOOOO Happy for you guys, you deserve every bit of this happiness .” One person said, adding: “Bring on the wedding!!”

Another person commented: “Yes!!! Congratulations to a beautiful couple Wish you a lifetime of happiness.”

“Congrats!!!! I’m so happy for you.” A third person gushed.

A fourth also said: “Ahhhhhh Jesy! congratulations lovely! What GORGEOUS photos.”

“Oh my goodnesssss!!! Congratulations angel,” a fifth added.

Jesy Nelson family

Jesy and Zion, who is also a musician, have been dating since November 2022.

Earlier this year, they became parents to two twin girls, who they named Ocean and Story.

Jesy has since opened up about the complicated pregnancy, revealing that her girls had pre-stage twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, a rare condition that threatened their lives before they were born, and ended up requiring emergency surgery.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcomed twins earlier this year and today announced their engagement (Credit: ITV)

Thankfully, the operation was a success, with Jesy giving birth to her daughters in May. After a “scary” ten-week stay in hospital, due to them being premature, she shared the wonderful news that Ocean and Story were “healthy and fighting strong”, and ready to go home.

The couple made a cute appearance with their little ones on This Morning over the summer.

