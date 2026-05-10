‘We’re devastated’: Westlife share Mark Feehily update as star missing from BGT performance and fans declare ‘it’s just not the same’

Westlife left Britain’s Got Talent viewers divided during Saturday night’s live semi-final as fans complained the band are “not the same” without Mark Feehily.

The chart-topping Irish group appeared on the ITV show to celebrate their 25th anniversary with a medley of hits, but plenty of viewers watching at home were quick to point out Mark’s absence from the line-up.

Westlife were on the show (Credit: ITV)

Westlife perform on BGT

After the semi-finalists had taken to the stage, Westlife performed before the latest finalists were revealed.

The band, made up of Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne, performed some of their biggest songs as part of their anniversary celebrations.

During the appearance, the group also paid tribute to former mentor Simon Cowell for helping launch their hugely successful career.

“It’s been a long time since Simon Cowell suggested standing up from our stools on a key change,” Nicky joked.

Kian then added that the band would not be standing on the BGT stage if it wasn’t for Simon’s support over the years.

However, despite the nostalgic performance, many viewers were left distracted by Mark Feehily’s absence.

Mark is missing from the tour (Credit: Cover Images)

Where is Mark Feehily?

Westlife are set to begin a world tour in Ireland this September to mark 25 years together.

But Mark will not be joining the celebrations after previously confirming he was stepping away from the tour due to ongoing health issues.

The singer has faced several serious health battles in recent years. In 2020, Mark contracted sepsis following a routine operation and spent time in intensive care.

A year later, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and has since undergone four surgeries linked to further complications.

In 2024, Mark stepped back from the band because of his health and later confirmed in 2025 that he would not be taking part in the anniversary tour.

Speaking recently about his bandmate’s absence, Kian said: “We’re devastated he won’t be joining us on this tour. We’ll be missing him every night just as much as the fans will. But he’s given us his full support.”

He added: “This is the 25th anniversary, it’s something that we all felt needed to be celebrated. We hope as soon as he’s ready he’ll be back with us and we look forward to that moment.”

Fans slammed the performance (Credit: ITV)

BGT fans slam Westlife’s performance

Viewers wasted no time sharing their thoughts on social media after the performance aired.

“#westlife really are missing something,” one fan posted on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Westlife without Mark = Westdeath.”

A third viewer commented: “It’s Shane and his backing singers tonight lol, don’t get me wrong I like them but this was awful.”

Someone else added: “Westlife are not the same without Mark, he has the best voice imo LOL.”

Meanwhile, another fan joked: “Westlife not the same without Robobunny [Mark’s Masked Singer character].”

Read more: BGT star Amanda Holden blasted over ‘inappropriate’ see-through dress as she almost ‘flashes her nipple’: ‘Put some clothes on, it’s a family show!’

BGT continues next Saturday from 6pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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