Josie Gibson on simple life changes she made during stunning weight-loss journey 

Josie Gibson previously revealed how she was able to drop a ton of weight following four fundamental steps.

The beloved TV presenter has been a staple on screens for years, thanks to her stints on This Morning, Big Brother and Josie’s Taste of the West Country – which airs today (May 10).

Josie has also been open about her weight struggles over the years. Here, we’re taking a look inside how she was able to drop a reported 31kg in a short timeframe.

Josie has been candid about her weight journey over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie Gibson on secret behind weight-loss

Over the years, Josie has gained and lost weight and has been open about her struggles. In her 2014 book, The Josie Gibson Diet, Josie revealed the fundamental steps she followed to lose weight.

She stated: “I didn’t get a gastric bypass; I got off my big [bleep], moved more, ate less, and educated myself on what I was stuffing into my body.”

Meanwhile, several years later, in 2024, Josie said it was the birth of her son Reggie in 2018, that sparked a major lifestyle transformation.

Speaking to the Mirror, Josie said she completely removed refined sugars from her diet. Instead, she opted for sugar found naturally in fruit.

She also shared that she allowed herself some leeway as she was aware being overly strict wasn’t maintainable.

She has dropped the pounds in recent months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie has ‘one day off’

“So I did the six-day plan on Do The Unthinkable, which entitled me to one day off,” Josie said to the publication.

She added: “Now on that one day off, I had one cheat meal – I didn’t go crazy and drink 10 bottles of wine and binge all day on food and chocolate and all the naughty things I haven’t been having, I just had my one cheat and that was it.

Josie continued: “So if you’ve got that one day off, don’t undo all your hard work. Just have your one cheat meal and enjoy it. Don’t have a day binge.”

What’s more, this year Josie said her lipedema diagnosis has played a part in her weight-loss.

She shared a video of exercising and wrote in the caption: “Hope this inspires someone out there…not that I think I’m an inspiration…I’m just one of those who is constantly fighting my genetics. I was diagnosed with lipodema last year which I always knew anyway.

“So the fight is real as my body retains fat unlike a normal body should. I have not shared because I thought it looked pretty obvious anyway.”

On how she had been dropping the pounds, Josie explained: “I have been working out more […] Gyms can be intimidating sometimes but we are all there for the same reason and I love getting stuck into my own little circuits.”

Watch Josie on Josie’s Taste of the West Country on Sunday (May 10) at 11:25am on ITV1.

Read more: Josie Gibson in shock end-of-life admission as funeral plans shared: ‘I want drag queens dragging my coffin in’

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