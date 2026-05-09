‘Time to stop dining out on a lie, Martine!’ Mick Hucknall’s savage tweets to Martine McCutcheon after she claimed she was sick in his hair

Mick Hucknall previously hit back at Martine McCutcheon’s claims she was once sick in his dreadlocks, telling her to “stop dining out on a lie” in a string of scathing tweets.

The Simply Red frontman, whose catalogue of music is celebrated by the BBC tonight (May 9), spoke out after Martine told her version of events on Loose Women back in 2016.

However, with Mick’s take appearing to be backed up by actual picture evidence that supports his side of the story, we know who we’re backing…

Mick Hucknall famously wore his hair in dreadlocks in the 1990s (Credit: Dave Hogan/Shutterstock)

Martine McCutcheon on being sick in Mick Hucknall’s hair

Speaking about the incident, which she said happened in the 1990s, Martine – who split from her husband back in 2024 – told the Loose Women: “I’ve dined out on this story. Went to Knebworth, watched Oasis, feeling really nervous with all the rock stars there – pretending I own it, I belong there.

“I’m on a date with Mick Hucknall, we’d met at a premiere. And I can’t eat, drinking champagne, got in the car, engine goes over and I go… like something out of The Exorcist and he goes: ‘What did you say babe?’, and I’ve gone [vomiting noise].

“I [vomited on him]. He had dreadlocks. The dreadlocks flicked [into the vomit]. Not long after that, he had to cut his dreadlocks off!” she quipped.

When asked what contributed to her sickness, she clarified: “Nerves and alcohol and I couldn’t eat. And the fact that I was pretending that I felt like belonged there when I didn’t. I was so nervous.

“He took me home, made me a bacon sandwich and made me ring my mum to say I was safe. I was still flirting with him, then I looked in the mirror and I had Alice Cooper black make-up all down my eyes.”

She then added that a romance between them wasn’t to be, saying: “We’re basically friends. He was heartbroken over somebody else, so was I. And we were really great friends in the end that just had this chemistry and we still speak now.”

Mick and Martine at a party in 1998 (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

‘You were so paralytic we had to put you to bed’

Mick isn’t quite on the same page, though. After hearing about Martine’s Loose Women chat, he took to social media. And he really didn’t hold back!

“@loosewomen time to stop dining out on a lie @martineofficial, You vomited all over my driver’s car, not my hair. He was furious.

“You were so paralytic we had to put you to bed. As he will attest to. It’s a cheap, face-saving story.”

He then added: “So please desist, show a little grace. You embarrass yourself with your sad little fantasy.”

‘Proof’ that supports Mick’s tale

Two days later, he was back, with ‘proof’ that appeared to shut down Martine’s claims.

“@martineofficial I haven’t spoken to you or met you in 20 years, and we have never been ‘romantic’ #fessup #fantasist #sickofit.”

He then went on to share a picture taken on the day of the alleged incident to try and back up his point, captioning it: “#Hairgate the evidence: Oasis Knebworth Aug 10 ’96 @martineofficial vomit day. See? dreads already gone #fessup.”

‘I don’t know why he wants to rewrite history’

Martine then told a celeb mag: “I haven’t seen him since [his rant]. I got the length of his hair wrong but the rest of it is completely right and I stand by what I said.

“I don’t know why he wants to rewrite history, but there you go. It’s my embarrassment, not his, so I don’t know what the issue is. I thought I could just laugh at it and not take it so seriously.”

Simply Red at the BBC is on Saturday night from 8.45pm on BBC Two.

Read more: Martine McCutcheon tipped for Strictly stint after love split

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