Martine McCutcheon has reportedly signed up for BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress has had a difficult past 12 months. Last year, she announced her separation from husband Jack McManus after 18 years. Then, it was claimed that Martine had been declared bankrupt.

And more recently, her estranged heartbroken mum begged for reconciliation.

Now, after hitting “rock bottom”, Martine is said to be eyeing up a stint on Strictly Come Dancing in a bid to ‘rebuild her life’.

Martine McCutcheon ‘set for Strictly stint’

It’s fair to say Martine has faced some serious heartbreak recently. Following her split from husband Jake and reports of her being declared bankrupt, Martine’s estranged mum spoke out about reportedly being cut off from the star.

And according to a source, the past few weeks have “felt like punch after punch in the guts” for mum-of-one Martine.

“Martine has hit rock bottom, and the last few weeks have been horrendous. Not only has she had to deal with all the financial turmoil and the public humiliation of going bankrupt, but she’s also had to cope with her mother speaking about in the media. It has felt like punch after punch in the guts,” an insider told Closer.

The source then went on to note how Martine has “always been a fighter”. They said: “She’s got no plans to throw in the towel.”

Martine ‘attempting to rebuild her life’

However, keen to move on with her life, former EastEnders star Martine is now said to be signing up for an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

“BBC execs think she’d be hugely popular and would be a massive success on the show. Martine can sing and dance and loves performing. She loved her time on The Masked Singer, so Strictly is perfect for her,” the source added to the publication.

They then said: “She hopes the show will open up new opportunities and more work, as she looks to rebuild her career and her life. She’d love to land a big role back on TV. Strictly would put her firmly back in the spotlight. And she hopes it could save her and be the springboard to something much, much bigger.”

