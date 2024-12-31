Martine McCutcheon has vowed to keep away from people who don’t “treat” her with “respect and kindness” amid her split from former husband Jack McManus.

The EastEnders star’s sharp year-end note comes after the pair abruptly called it quits after 14 years together, earlier this year.

In a statement issued in August announcing their divorce, Martine said her estranged husband thought it was “best” for them to “separate.” The couple shares a nine-year-old son named Rafferty together.

Martine and Jack announced their split in August (Credit: Shutterstock)

Martine McCutcheon’s ‘swipe’ at ex-husband

Several celebrities took to Instagram to reflect on their year before it could conclude. Martine also posted a motivational quote as she raised her glass to 2025, but it wasn’t without seemingly taking a dig at her ex.

Martine, 48, posted a video with a note that read: “The only people who deserve to be in your life next year, are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and respect.”

“If the vibes are weird, move on,” she concluded. The couple’s split came as a shock to fans as Martine had recently dedicated a heartfelt birthday tribute to her then-husband, just days before.

In a long post shared to her Instagram announcing the end of their marriage, the actress wrote: “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.”

“We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, nine-year-old son Rafferty, whose happiness and welfare have always been and will continue to be, our number 1 priority.”

The singer, however, refused to comment. “There is nothing more to add. I will not be saying anything more about this.”

The pair were together for 19 years (Credit: Shutterstock)

Martine and Jack’s marital home

The couple could also suffer a financial loss amid divorce. Reports claim their marital home in Surrey is listed for a much lower price than its original asking price.

Martine and Jack are reportedly “pushing” to sell their million pound mansion, which they listed for sale earlier this year.

It’s said they bought it for £1.3 million in June 2022. However, its value has since dropped, with them willing to give it up for £1.25 million. If the deal goes through, they would lose a staggering £250,000.

Neither Martine nor Jack have spoken about selling their home. ED! has contacted Martine’s reps for comments.

