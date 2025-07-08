Everything the celebs get for free at Wimbledon – lavish lunches; endless champagne; tennis tips; Centre Court seats

We’re only halfway through Wimbledon fortnight and already we’re green with envy over the countless celebs we’ve spotted living it up in various VIP suites at the tournament.

London’s SW19 is certainly the place to be during Wimbledon fortnight. And it seems anyone who’s anyone has bagged themselves an invite. Rochelle Humes, Sam Thompson, Frankie Bridge, Sir Lenny Henry, Sir David Beckham and Gemma Collins are among the stars spotted so far this year.

So what do the lucky celebs get for free when they visit Wimbledon? Read on and we’ll tell you…

Marvin and Rochelle Humes soaked up the hospitality at Wimbledon last week (Credit: Evian/Dave Benett/supplied)

Lanson’s star-studded VIP area at Wimbledon

The One Show’s Alex Jones posted to thank champagne house Lanson for hosting her at Wimbledon.

As well as tickets to the tennis for herself and husband Charlie, Alex also enjoyed champagne on tap. As well as that, there was a sit-down three-course dinner to be enjoyed. She shared a picture of the place setting, which featured the menu. The couple dined on heritage tomato tart, trout croissant and sourdough brioche to start. Mains included trout, shrimp, mackerel, burrata and coronation chicken.

The presenter also thanked Rixo for dressing her for the occasion.

She also rubbed shoulders with Line of Duty’s Anna Maxwell Martin and Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse.

CBB star Angellica Bell has also enjoyed the VIP treatment courtesy of Lanson. She posted thanking the champagne house, too: “Great food, catch-ups, meeting new friends and getting tips for the perfect slice and backhand…what’s not to love?”

Not bagging an invite, perhaps…

Vodafone’s VIP area at Wimbledon

Pregnant Katherine Ryan went to Wimbledon last week as a guest of Vodafone.

She appeared to enjoy an afternoon tea and, of course, strawberries and cream. Katherine and her husband Bobby also had great seats and he could be seen popping a mini bottle of champers in his! Other guests could be seen enjoying a glass of Pimm’s.

Vicky Pattison was also in the Vodafone VIP area for Wimbledon. She was seen enjoying strawberries and cream on a private terrace. Others posting on Instagram revealed the phone network gifted them Centre Court tickets when they attended the championship.

Evian’s Mountain of Youth VIP suite

As sponsor of the event, water brand Evian also has a VIP offering at Wimbledon. Its Mountain Of Youth VIP Suite has hosted the likes of Jessica Alba, Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Frankie Bridge, Ashley James and Sam Thompson.

They enjoyed the swanky pink-themed suite, posing for pictures on the way in with tennis racquets and sitting on a pink swing. Inside, there was a gorgeous pink afternoon tea – with scones, pink-swirled meringues and brownies topped with pink tennis balls.

There was also the chance to enjoy a spot of table tennis, before heading out to watch the real thing.

Ashley James and Frankie Bridge were guests of Evian at the tournament (Credit: Evian/Dave Benett/supplied)

All England Lawn Tennis Club’s VIP guests

The All England Lawn Tennis Club also hosts VIP guests from its Parkside Suite at Court No 1.

Celebs invited by the club enjoy the tennis, drinks and canapés.

The Royal Box is the place to be at Wimbledon (Credit: Splash News)

Celebs invited to the Royal Box at Wimbledon

Now, if you’re really looking for a swanky freebie, then an invite to the Royal Box at Wimbledon is where it’s at.

Sir David Beckham, Olivia Rodrigo, Eddie Redmayne, John Cena, Rebel Wilson, Cate Blanchett and Tom Daly are some of the names you’ll rub shoulders with.

The coveted seats on Centre Court come with an unparalleled view of some of the greatest tennis matches and the chance to rub shoulders with royalty and A-list celebrities. Guests are also invited to a sit-down lunch before the tennis matches start. Scottish jazz singer Natalie Rushdie went previously and shared some details.

She said the lavish lunch menu featured an impressive spread of luxury meat and seafood, including halibut, Galloway beef and Cornish lobster tail. This was followed by a quintessentially British dessert of strawberries and cream, peach crémeux and a selection of cheeses.

She also shared: “You go in through a separate entrance. You go underneath into a car park, and you drive into Wimbledon, and the grounds are massive. And so you drive in these and then you drive to basically a lift, and then you come up on this lift, and it comes out in the Royal Box, and it’s absolutely beautiful.”

Guests are treated to “special Wimbledon chocolates” with their coffee upon arrival. Upon leaving, they are given a photograph to commemorate their visit.

