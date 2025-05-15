The One Show host Alex Jones has hit out at her husband, Charlie, over a parenting decision he made for their son, eight-year-old Teddy.

Alex, 48, who has hosted The One Show since 2010, took aim at her husband during the latest episode of her podcast with Harry Judd, Binged!.

The One Show host Alex Jones on husband Charlie’s parenting decision

During an episode of her Binged! podcast, Alex spoke about how her husband enjoys sitting down to watch The Simpsons.

He has even introduced their son, Teddy, to the show.

However, Alex isn’t a fan, and believes the show isn’t suitable for their eight-year-old.

“I hate The Simpsons. That, what’s his name [Homer], I hate him,” she said.

“It’s because Charlie keeps putting it on. He’s the antithesis of me, he absolutely loves it, and he has now started showing it to Ted and it’s just not suitable,” she then continued.

‘It’s just not suitable’

Alex then continued.

“It sends me into a spin every time I walk into the room and the bloody Simpsons is on. No,” she said.

“I’ve never heard that sentence in my life. How can you hate The Simpsons?” Harry then replied.

The McFly star then went on to say how much he enjoys The Simpsons, before asking Alex if she’d tried watching other shows, such as Family Guy. Alex was of the opinion that Family Guy is “even worse” than The Simpsons.

“Charlie will sit and watch Family Guy late at night,” she said.

Alex emotional after guest’s sad story

Last week, Alex grew emotional following a guest’s story.

Robson Green was on the show discussing Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool. It was the first time Newcastle had won a major trophy in 70 years.

Robson, a Newcastle fan, said: “What was amazing when we won, I went to ring my dad, and my father died in 2009. I went to ring him, that’s what it meant, it was so important, so moving.”

“One city, one club. That’s what we are. It was amazing, and now that emotional valve has been opened up. It was fantastic, very special,” he later added.

An emotional Alex then said, “Gosh, I think we should finish the show there, that was such a nice line.”

