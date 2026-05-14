Dianne Buswell melts fans’ hearts as she shares new snaps of baby Bowden ‘The image of his mummy!’

Dianne Buswell has left fans emotional after sharing new snaps of “beautiful” baby Bowden.

The Strictly Come Dancing star gave birth to her first child with partner Joe Sugg on March 16. Since then, Dianne has been keeping fans updated on the new chapter in her life.

And this week, Dianna gave fans a peek inside life as a new mum by sharing some new snaps – and smitten fans couldn’t get enough of them.

The pair became parents earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dianne Buswell shares new snaps of baby Bowden

On Wednesday (May 13) Dianne took to her Instagram and uploaded a carousel of photos. These included a snap of herself reuniting with Strictly pro Amy Dowden, a stunning selfie of Dianne at the BAFTAs last week and a photo of her with her parents who live in Australia.

But it was the several snaps of baby Bowden that left fans emotional. One of the pics included Joe and Bowden staring at each other. While another showed Bowden asleep on Dianne’s chest.

In the caption, Dianne described each photo, including “Some of my fav moments is just looking at him [Bowden] and smiling,” and “When Bowden met Dowden.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

Fan gush over baby Bowden

Rushing to the comments section fans were left swooning over the baby Bowden update. One person declared: “He’s really growing, love these pictures.”

Another added: “Bowden is the image of his mommy!” A third chimed in: “Your dear baby boy is beautiful and so loved. You and Joe look wonderful parents and should feel so very proud.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else penned: “That is one beautiful baby boy.”

Bowden’s nickname

Joe and Dianne announced the arrival of their little boy in March. His name, Bowden, was inspired by the name of the road where Joe grew up.

The two middle names, Mark and Richard, are tributes to both sides of Joe and Dianne’s family. Dianne’s dad is called Mark and Joe’s late grandfather, who died in 2021, was called Richard. So, the couple decided to keep both sides included.

A few weeks after giving birth, Dianne revealed Bowden’s sweet nickname. She shared a gorgeous snap of him sleeping and snuggled up on her mum’s chest.

The Strictly pro also shared the tot’s sweet nickname – Bowie.

She wrote in the caption : “Our first weekend of many together, my little Bowie. Ps – can confirm he did not inherit my toe thumb!”

Dianne’s “toe thumb” has been a long-running joke between the dancer and partner Joe.

Read more: New mum Dianne Buswell shares gorgeous pic of baby Bowden: ‘Most magical time of my life’

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