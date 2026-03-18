Strictly stars Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg announce birth of baby boy and share gorgeous first pictures

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have officially welcomed their baby boy, sharing the joyful news alongside the first pictures of their newborn son.

The couple confirmed the arrival with a series of emotional photos on social media.

Alongside the images, Joe, 34, and Dianne, 36, also announced the little boy’s name.

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Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have announced the birth of their baby boy (Credit: Splash News)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell welcome baby boy

Posting three pictures online, Joe shared: “Never felt a love like it.”

He then revealed the little boy’s name: “Baby Bowden Mark Richard Sugg.”

He added the tot’s birth date: “16/03/26.”

Vito Coppola was among those commenting, he said: “Oh Finally. I am so so happy. Crying for joy and happiness. Uncle Vito cannot wait to meet you.”

Nancy Xu added: “Auntie Nancy can’t wait to meet you.”

Amy Dowden also commented to say: “Utter perfection. So happy for you both, welcome baby Bowden!”

Janette Manrara added: “The best news!!! Congratulations my gorgeous girl. So happy for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe (@joe_sugg)

From meeting on Strictly to becoming Mum and Dad

Joe and Dianne met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, when they were paired together as dance partners. Their chemistry was instant, both on and off the dancefloor, and they went on to reach the final that year. Shortly after the series wrapped, they confirmed their romance.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child last year, sharing a moving video with fans. At the time, Dianne wrote: “We’ve been keeping a little secret… and we honestly still can’t quite believe it.” Joe added that becoming a dad felt “exciting, terrifying and magical all at once”.

Soon after, they confirmed they were expecting a baby boy, with Dianne telling fans: “I can’t wait to meet you, little man.”

And baby makes three

Throughout the pregnancy, Dianne shared honest updates about slowing down work, navigating pregnancy aches and preparing for motherhood, while Joe spoke openly about how much it meant to him to start a family together. They’ve also finished his nursery, and shared a vlog on it with fans.

In recent weeks, though, fans noticed the couple had gone quiet online, sparking speculation that their baby had arrived.

Those suspicions were confirmed with today’s announcement, which prompted an outpouring of love from fans, friends and Strictly stars alike.

As they settle into life as a family of three, Joe and Dianne said they are soaking up every moment – and judging by the response, their baby boy is already very loved indeed.

Read more: Vito Coppola in heartfelt tribute to Dianne Buswell: ‘You’re going to be a brilliant mum’

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