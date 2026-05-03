Josie Gibson ‘ready for her sex drought to be over’ after impressive 5-stone weight-loss transformation

Josie Gibson reportedly “got her libido back” a few months ago, following her incredible weight loss transformation.

The TV favourite has dropped five stone recently. Back in January, she shared how she was able to slim down after embarking on the 1970s diet’ challenge. Helping her feel more confident, Josie – who is on Josie’s Taste Of The Westcountry today (May 3) – also underwent liposuction on her calves after revealing her painful diagnosis of lipoedema.

And a few months ago, it was claimed that following her weight loss and surgery, Josie was keen for “her sex drought to be over” and start dating again.

Josie reportedly ‘got her libido back’ after her weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie Gibson ‘ready to start dating again’ after weight loss

It’s fair to say Josie’s rollercoaster love life has made the headlines over the years – including a rumoured fling with Stephen Mulhern.

She hasn’t had a partner in the public eye since her 2019 split from her son Reggie’s father Terry Bond. Josie was then said to be dating a mystery man in 2023, with Josie even telling him she loved him. However by 2024, it appeared that their romance had fizzled out.

And back in January, following her impressive weight loss, a source claimed Josie was ready to start dating again as she was “feeling more body confident than she has in years”.

She has undergone a weight loss journey recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie ‘got her libido back’

“Josie’s excited about dating again, after her sex life has been non-existent for so long because she didn’t feel confident enough before this change,” the insider told Closer.

They added: “She’s said she finally feels confident enough to put herself out there, not apologising for her body or explaining herself anymore and she’s got her libido back and is ready for her sex drought to be over.”

The source also discussed Josie’s lipoedema diagnosis. They said: “Josie is feeling more body confident than she has in years. The diagnosis didn’t break her, it freed her. For the first time, she understands her body instead of fighting it.”

Josie Gibson on £7k surgery

Earlier this year in January, Josie appeared on This Morning and discussed getting surgery following her battle with lipoedema.

Lipoedema is an abnormal build-up of fat in your legs and sometimes arms. It can be painful and affect daily life. It can make your bottom, thighs, lower legs and sometimes your arms look out of proportion with the rest of the body.

Speaking about her op, Josie said: “The last thing I want to do is put myself through surgery. But it was the last resort. What they do is like this lipo treatment then they laser it after. So they burn your skin on the inside so that it tightens together again.

“I’ve only done my calves. It’s split up into sections. You can’t do it all at once in this country. And I was too scared to have it done abroad,” she added.

Josie then shared that she’s pleased with how it’s gone, but added: “But it’s a lot of money and time. I’ve paid over £7k for just my calves.”

Watch Josie on Josie’s Taste Of The Westcountry on Sunday (May 3) at 11:25am on ITV1.

Read more: This Morning viewers left wondering what’s happened to Josie Gibson’s face as she makes return to daytime show

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