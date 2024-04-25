Josie Gibson ‘desperately wants to find love’ after Alison Hammond’s ‘new romance’ following Stephen Mulhern rumours

Josie Gibson has recently faced rumours that she is dating Stephen Mulhern. Although the This Morning favourite has put that speculation to rest, apparently, she is still eager to settle down.

The Bristolian presenter recently denied getting cosy with her fellow TV star, after they were snapped holding hands.

However, finding love might still be on the cards for Josie.

Josie Gibson is looking for love (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson ‘looking for love’ amid Stephen Mulhern rumours

Despite being preoccupied with her “dream” job on This Morning, Josie is apparently all the more eager to find love since watching Alison Hammond reportedly enjoy a new, budding romance.

“Josie desperately wants to find love too, it’s all she’s ever wanted. She’s got her dream job on This Morning but her real hope is to settle down,” a source told OK!.

They went on to say: “She’s so happy for Alison and is hoping that this guy is the right one. Seeing Alison happy does make Josie want the same for herself.”

Recently, the star admitted in another chat with OK!, that regardless of reports, she and Stephen Mulhern were not dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

She said: “We are really good friends, I really adore him, but there’s no romance in the air.”

She continued: “Every bloke that I come in contact with, the press seems to think that I’m having it off with them. People must think I’m a right goer. I’m not like that. To be with somebody or to even kiss somebody, I’ve really got to love them.”

Josie has previously explained that her past heartaches are the reason she remains single.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Josie has previously confessed: “Do you know what? I just can’t have my heart broken again like I just can’t do it. I always meet them and like they’re not very good.”

Josie has faced rumours that she is dating Stephen Mulhern (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Josie Gibson puts family before This Morning career

The news that she is “desperate” to settle down comes after a source claimed to New! magazine that Josie had come to terms with prioritising her family over her “dream” role on This Morning.

They claimed: “Josie was upset that she didn’t get the This Morning job – it was her dream role – but it also made her evaluate where her priorities lie and what’s important in life.”

Despite having varied ambitions, Josie has recently gushed about her role on the ITV programme. She told OK!: “On This Morning, I’ve got my dream gig and I do a bit of everything.

“I do a bit in the studio, I can go on the road, do a competition. I’m an all-rounder I think. I love being able to do everything so, between us, I think I’ve got the best gig.”

ED! has contacted reps for Josie for comment.

