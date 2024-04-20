Stephen Mulhern’s frank admission about his sex life as romance rumours with Josie Gibson swirl

From a reported EastEnders partner to new dating rumours, In For A Penny star Stephen Mulhern has kept his relationship life very private, despite being a television presenter for over two decades.

While attempting to track down his past romances, not much can be unveiled. However, the ITV star can be found opening up about his sex life in a fairly recent interview.

Stephen keeps his relationship life private (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stephen Mulhern is not having ‘enough’ sex

During an interview with The Sun in 2020, Stephen – back with In For A Penny tonight (April 20) – was asked how often he has sex, to which he replied: “Not enough!”

When questioned about who the love of his life was, he avoided mentioning any potential ex-partners. Instead, he said his sister, Suzie. “Is that a bit weird?” he asked.

Stephen reportedly dated Emma Barton

Previously, Stephen insisted that his busy work life has impacted his time to date. Reports in the past have suggested that Stephen dated EastEnders actor Emma Barton, who currently plays Honey Mitchell.

Allegedly dating between 2008 and 2011, Stephen and Emma met while both appearing in a Snow White pantomime.

With their relationship kept fairly under wraps, Stephen reportedly said at the time that everything had come to a “natural end”.

Emma and Stephen reportedly dated for three years (Credit: YouTube)

Stephen sparks dating rumours with Josie Gibson

While filming for the final episode of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway last Saturday (April 13), Stephen and This Morning host Josie Gibson were photographed holding hands.

Even though neither of the presenters have confirmed that they are officially in a relationship, Josie opened up to MailOnline.

“I’m in love with Stephen Mulhern. There you go,” she said. “But story of my life, I don’t think he loves me.”

Read more: ITV announces new BGT spin-off show amid backlash over Stephen Mulhern axe

In For A Penny is on ITV1 Saturday (April 20) at 6pm.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.