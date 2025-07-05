Why Lionesses star Millie Bright pulled out of Euros 2025 amid split from fiancé Levi Crew

It’s fair to say Lionesses star Millie Bright has had a dramatic past few months amid the split from her partner.

The footballer, 31, shot to fame when she led the Lionesses as captain in the 2023 World Cup final. However, Millie is not part of the squad competing in the Women’s Euro 2025 on Saturday (July 5).

She announced she had to withdraw in June, revealing she was unable to “give 100% mentally or physically”.

And shortly after, it was reported that Millie had split from her fiancé Levi Crew.

The footy star had to pull out of the tournament (Credit: YouTube)

Millie Bright withdraws from Euros and splits from partner

The news of Millie’s decision to opt out of the summer’s European Championship no doubt left footy fans gutted.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” she wrote on Instagram in June, announcing the news.

She added: “Football has given me so much, and representing my country has always been my greatest honour. My pride and ego tell me to go but I think the team and the fans deserve more. Right now I’m not able to give 100% mentally or physically.

“As much as I want to be out there running through brick walls for England and fighting alongside my team-mates, stepping back is the right thing for my health, my future in the game and most importantly the team.”

She also shared that she thought it was not “fair to take the place” of another player who was ready to “give everything for the badge and country”.

Millie Bright’s shock split

However, just a few days later, it was reported that Millie had split from her husband-to-be Levi Crew.

Levi is a nutritionist and personal trainer from America. It’s believed he was in a relationship with Millie from 2020 to 2025.

As The Sun reports, Levi is now based in the UK. And according to his LinkedIn, he used to share a home with Bright in Surrey.

Millie – centre – split from her long-term partner recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Millie really drop out of Euros 2025?

Following the split, Millie reportedly then grew close to former professional kickboxer and martial arts enthusiast Dave Zetolofsky.

The publication also claimed that Millie told pals her new romance and engagement split had nothing to do with her withdrawal from the Women’s Euro 2025. Instead, it was down to needing surgery for a long-term injury.

According to The Sun, Millie and Dave met when Millie started training at the 21st Century Combat gym in Redhill, Surrey in February.

UEFA Euro 2025: France v England airs on Saturday (July 5) at 7:00pm on ITV1.

