Inside Alex Scott’s relationship history – Corrie star romance, Lionesses teammate who ‘broke her heart’ and making things official with ‘slow burn’ Jess Glynne

Alex Scott didn’t address her love life much in public before the release of her book How (Not) To Be Strong – but she’s been a lot more open since its publication, especially when it comes to current partner Jess Glynne.

Former footballer Alex Scott and singer Jess Glynne went public with their romance during a loved-up holiday over Christmas 2023. The ladies, who had been linked for several months beforehand, shared numerous bikini-clad pictures and videos of themselves together during their idyllic break.

But Jess isn’t the first high-profile romance Alex has enjoyed. Here’s what Alex – who appears on Snow Going Back: Comic Relief v The Arctic tonight (March 11) – has had to say about her relationship history…

Former footballer Alex Scott is dating Jess Glynne (Credit: BBC)

Alex Scott’s relationship history: Sam Robertson

Back in 2020, reports claimed Alex was dating Coronation Street hunk Sam Robertson, who plays Adam Barlow.

A source claimed to a newspaper about their dinner date: “They both looked totally relaxed about being out together, even though they’re both very famous now.”

However, in her memoir, Alex felt coverage of them meeting up meant romantic matters didn’t exactly kick off well for the ex footballer and the actor.

She told Fabulous in 2021: ”My life has always been about being independent, making sure you can look after yourself and never wanting to feel that someone can walk out on you and take everything away from you.

It wasn’t exactly a great start!

“The next morning, our pictures were all over the press because someone in the restaurant had taken a photo. It wasn’t exactly a great start!”

Alex on Kelly Smith: ‘I fell madly and deeply in love’ (Credit: YouTube)

Alex Scott and former partner Kelly Smith

More prominently, Alex opened up about her past relationship with Lionesses and Arsenal teammate Kelly Smith for the first time in about How (Not) To Be Strong. Report claim they were together between 2005 and 2013.

BBC star Alex revealed Kelly was her “first love” in her new memoir. She also spoke about her “heartbreak” at the launch of her book. She told reporters: “I’m writing this book and I want to tell everything. I thought I’d be cheating you all if I didn’t put that in there.

“For me, it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change that. Because that feeling of love and that excitement and what it gives you, it needed to be in there.”

Nonetheless, at that time, MailOnline was told by an unnamed a source close to Alex that she wasn’t looking to define her sexuality in fixed terms.

They are reported to have claimed: “Alex dates both men and women and doesn’t label herself as anything. This isn’t her big coming out story but was a chapter in her life that she wanted to include in her book because it had such an impact on her.”

Jess Glynne is the current partner of Alex Scott (Credit: Cover Images)

Alex Scott and current partner Jess Glynne

In September 2022, Alex told The Times she was “ready to be loved” after indicating she tried to ‘protect herself’.

She said at the time: “I’ve been single for a while now. And I think that’s because I needed to be. There were patterns in my relationships that I knew were not healthy. I understand myself more now. Before I always had these walls up because I was trying to protect myself and protect people around me. Now I’m ready to let them all down. I’m ready to be loved.”

In 2023 Alex and Jess were reportedly spotted kissing in the street and holding hands. And in October of that year, the pair attended the Attitude Awards together in matching outfits.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Alex and Jess have been a slow burn. They didn’t want to rush things or go public too soon. But they’re officially an item now and seem really happy.”

Their Christmas holiday only cemented their relationship status. Sunkissed photos from their trip showed the couple enjoying a glass of fizz on the beach, and exploring their surroundings by moped.

Commenting on the sweet pics, one fan wrote: “You make a lovely couple”. Another added: “You and Alex are the best thing to come out of 2023, two strong women loving and supporting each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Scott MBE (@alexscott2)

Loved-up at The BRITs

Alex and Jess cosied up on the red carpet of a BRITs after-show party, sweetly posing for pictures together. Jess gave Alex a peck on the cheek as they posed together. Later, they headed to another of the after parties hand-in-hand. And, Alex shared pictures of their cosy night out, to her Instagram grid, no less!

Jess has since spoken about how she’s “really happy” in her relationship. She said: “The work that I’ve done on myself has actually settled me inside and it’s allowed me to enter a relationship where I feel very comfortable and I’m just me. I’m unapologetically me. It has allowed me to be really happy in a new relationship. It’s a nice thing to be able to embrace someone and a relationship that feels really genuinely good.”

However, she added to Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast that dating someone in the public eye is taking some getting used to.

Jess revealed: “It’s something that I’m getting used to. I do love to somehow keep my personal life to myself. It’s so important. Even though we’re both in this public space, what we have, that’s ours. I feel like that’s something I will always do.”

Read more: Alex Scott and Jess Glynne go Instagram official with sweet pics from Christmas break

Catch Snow Going Back: Comic Relief v The Arctic tonight (March 11) on BBC One at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.