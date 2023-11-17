Alex Scott has become a well-loved household name in recent years – with fans obsessing over whether or not she has a partner.

Well, the former footballer and Strictly star has now seemingly confirmed her status, and finally silenced the rumours over whether she is gay, straight or other.

Find out about her love life, and lots of other aspects of Alex away from football and TV cameras… Including all you need to know about her relationship with her new partner.

Alex Scott seems to have confirmed that she is happy with her new partner (Credit: ITV/SplashNews.com)

Who did Alex play for?

Alex is a former professional football player, who mostly played as a right-back for Arsenal and even captained the team. She made 140 appearances for the England national team and represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

Her footie career also took her to the States where she played for the Boston Breakers. She received an MBE for her services to football in 2017, and retired from playing professional football that same year.

Alex is currently a football pundit for BBC Sport and Sky Sports, and has presented Children in Need.

How old is she? And who are her parents?

Alex Virina Scott was born on October 14 1984 in Poplar, East London. She has an Irish mother and Jamaican father.

Alex signed to Arsenal in 1992, when she was just eight! She is currently 39 years old.

The sports commentator recently opened up about her parents, and their “abusive” relationship. Addressing her upbringing in memoir How (Not) To Be Strong, she recalled her father Tony as a “controlling violent drunk” who was “stupidly cruel”.

Alex also reportedly alleged she and her brother would often hear him beating their mother. One incident was said to be so violent Alex believed her mother had died. Another occasion allegedly saw a young Alex forced to throw her toys away.Her dad has denied the claims.

Alex has built a fan base from football, Strictly and TV punditry, and has now found love too with her new partner (Credit: BBC One)

Alex Scott’s TV career

London-born Alex appeared on Bear Grylls’ ITV show Mission Survive in 2016, which she won. After retiring from playing football, she co-presented Match of the Day Kickabout and covered the 2018 FIFA World Cup. She became the first female football pundit at a World Cup for the BBC.

Alex became the new co-host of Sky Sports’ Goals on Sunday alongside Chris Kamara in 2019. She was a contestant on the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she performed with Neil Jones. The couple came fifth.

In addition, Alex has also hosted Children in Need and The One Show. She now hosts Football Focus, Match of the Day FA Cup, and Final Score.

Does Alex Scott have a partner?

Alex tends to keep pretty tight-lipped about her romantic life, but she was linked to a Corrie actor a couple of years ago. The former football star was reportedly dating Sam Robertson.

Soap fans will know that Scottish Sam plays Ken Barlow’s grandson Adam. The pair were seen enjoying a cosy evening together at a restaurant.

Alex and Sam apparently had a “brilliant time” after being spotted enjoying a “cosy candlelit meal” together in Soho restaurant, Dead Street Townhouse. Onlookers claimed the pair flirted openly, and believed Sam was Alex Scott’s partner.

Alex Scott previously had a gay relationship. In her autobiography, she revealed she’d had a relationship with a fellow Lioness. Alex revealed Kelly Smith was her “first love”.

She further explained: “For me, it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change that.”

They started dating in 2005, eventually splitting in 2013, according to reports.

Alex says she tries to stay positive despite being horrendously trolled (Credit: BBC)

Children in Need’s Alex dating singer Jess Glynne

Alex Scott has seemingly confirmed her romance with Jess Glynne after the couple were photographed kissing as they walked through the streets of London.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Alex was dating the chart-topping songstress. The former footballer didn’t comment on the rumours at the time, however, the new snaps seemingly confirmed their romance.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the couple looked loved up as they hugged and shared a kiss on their walk before heading in different directions. The pair have made several outings together, and Alex has reportedly met Jess’ parents.

Alex Scott and singer Jess Glynne both attended the Attitude Awards in matching outfits in October. A source told The Sun: “Alex and Jess have been a slow burn and they didn’t want to rush things or go public too soon. But they’re officially an item now and seem really happy.”

Alex Scott and partner Jess Glynne attending an event in London in May 2023 (Credit: Shutterstock for AWEurope)

Alex Scott targeted by trolls

Sadly, Alex has been targeted by trolls. Keyboard cowards set their nasty words towards Alex when she was tipped to replace Sue Barker on A Question of Sport.

She was also subjected to some horrendous trolling after she co-hosted Children in Need – often with racist abuse. Alex has admitted that trolling has left her scared of living alone.

Alex said: “It was like every day, every day when I was coming off I was just getting this wave and this wave. Then there were death threats and rape threats. I live on my own. Who can I even speak to about this? I don’t want my mum to worry.”

The star admitted she turned to drink after the trolling became so bad. However, Alex soon decided to “use her voice” and “fight for change”.

Alex’s history with depression

Alex has spoken openly about her battle with depression. She has said in the past: “I really struggled to cope with the online abuse/trolling I was getting.

“I kept quiet from family/friends and tried to hide it with a smile. Feeling low/lonely, I went to therapy and continue to do so and it’s one of the best things I have ever done.”

Read more: Alex Scott tipped to ‘become the next Gary Lineker’

Alex Scott hosts Children in Need on Friday, November 17, 2023 from 7pm onwards.

Are you a fan of Alex Scott? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.