Viewers didn’t react lightly after This Morning discussed erectile dysfunction during today’s show (July 1).

For Tuesday morning’s episode, regular hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard returned and welcomed numerous guests, including Martin Lewis and Steph McGovern.

However, their segment about erectile dysfunction left fans at home complaining.

This Morning invited Dr Sara Kayat to talk about erectile dysfunction (Credit; ITV)

This Morning fans complain following erectile dysfunction segment

From weight-loss jabs to women’s health, the hit ITV show is no stranger to tackling a range of topics.

Today, This Morning invited Dr Sara Kayat to talk about erectile dysfunction, which is often still considered a taboo subject.

Ben said it was a “really interesting subject”, explaining that he and his older friends at Golf have “banter” about it. However, he recognised that his friends who are dealing with it can make them feel “really debilitating” and “frustrating”.

While explaining why some people suffer from erectile dysfunction, Dr Kayat said it can be due to several health conditions. Some of these include issues with blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heart disease.

Dr Kayat also informed viewers that mental health can contribute to erectile dysfunction.

Cat mentioned that erectile dysfunction is “different from low libido”, to which Dr Kayat said it was. On the other hand, she added that the “two can play into each other”.

Dr Kayat shared details on a number of things that could help a man struggling to maintain an erection. These included medication and a vacuum therapy device that draws blood into the penis to make an erection. Placing a rubber ring around the base of the penis then helps keep the erection, she explained.

That said, despite trying to help or educate those struggling, viewers accused the show’s stars of not taking the subject seriously.

‘Tell Cat not to giggle’

“Smiling whilst saying ‘erectile dysfunction’,” one user accused Cat on X.

“Hey @thismorning, maybe tell Cat not to have a little giggle each time she says erectile dysfunction #thismorning,” another person complained.

“Laughing at a man’s medical condition, seriously? Even the doctor?” a third expressed.

“Ben Shephard talks about it with his older golfing chums. Affects them but not him, of course,” a fourth person joked.

“Absolutely disgusting that Cat and Steph were laughing and giggling at erectile dysfunction on national TV. How dare they. Shall we all laugh at miscarriages? I hear they are hilarious,” a fifth person complained.

Cat was accused of giggling about the topic (Credit: ITV)

‘Erectile dysfunction? I better stay up for that’

On the other hand, other viewers used the opportunity to crack some ill-advised jokes.

“Erectile dysfunction? I better stay up for that,” one user said.

“Has been a ‘rise’ in erectile dysfunction devices” Is that an in-house joke?” another user asked.

“The Erectile Dysfunction segment is sponsored by the ice cream company Mister Softee,” a third viewer shared.

If you need help or advice on the topic, the NHS can help. See the website here.

Read more: This Morning fans distracted as Dermot O’Leary is accused of ‘not wearing any underwear’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!