Katie Price shares concerning update on Lee Andrews as she hits back at claims he’s been arrested

The mystery of Lee Andrews’ disappearance continues to deepen after his dad claimed he knows what has happened to him – but Katie Price has now fired back.

Lee sparked concerns from Katie that he’d been “kidnapped” earlier on in May. She lost contact with her fourth hubby as he allegedly reached the Dubai border in a bid to fly back to the UK to be with her.

And recently, Lee’s father Peter has spoken out about his son’s whereabouts, claiming that he has been arrested. But according to Katie that’s not the case…

Katie married Lee earlier this year (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews ‘missing’

Lee last contacted Katie on May 13, hours after he missed a planned appearance alongside her on Good Morning Britain.

She spoke to him later that night, said that he had a hood over the back of his head and his hands were tied together, and hasn’t heard from him since, sparking fears he’s been kidnapped.

Talking recently though, Lee’s father Peter claimed Lee had been detained by United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities on an unknown charge.

Katie has spoken out about claims Lee had been missing (Credit: YouTube/ Katie Price)

Katie Price addresses Lee’s dad’s claims

“Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped, but he is under arrest. I don’t know on what charge,” he told MailOnline.

Talking about his son Lee – who has since been on social media – Peter added: “I’m not sure where he is being held. But he will call me later today.”

However, Katie has now shared a worrying update on Lee, revealing he is “still missing”.

Taking to social media on Saturday evening (May 23), she dismissed Lee’s dad’s claim and said: “This is fake news. Lee is still missing. Me and his family know what’s going on and working with the authorities involved.”

Lee returns to social media

Meanwhile, it comes after Lee returned to social media this week. However, it wasn’t to post an update or to send his wife a birthday wish (she celebrated her 48th birthday).

It was to follow another woman. Lee followed a woman called Mari Sol on Instagram, who, in her bio, claims to be a “biker babe, navy veteran”, part of the “Team Rubicon disaster response team”, and a “special event planner”. She has fewer than 900 followers.

Read more: Lee Andrews’ life pre-Katie Price exposed: Two marriages; ‘stalking’ denial; and how he ‘entered the realm of Islam’

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