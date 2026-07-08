Molly-Mae Hague’s baby son Midas is at the centre of the former Love Island star’s latest candid update. She told fans she has now stopped breastfeeding him because she wanted to protect her mental health.

The Maebe founder welcomed her second child with boxer Tommy Fury early last month. Before the birth, she said she felt nervous about breastfeeding again.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae’s children: Bambi and Midas at a glance Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are now parents to two children. Bambi was born in 2023 and her name drew plenty of attention when it was first made public.

was born in 2023 and her name drew plenty of attention when it was first made public. Midas was born earlier this month, with his name revealed by Tommy after his win over Eddie Hall. The couple’s baby names have both prompted discussion online, making them a regular talking point among fans following the family.

That worry came from her earlier experience with daughter Bambi. The Sun previously reported that Molly-Mae described breastfeeding her first child as “dark, dark times”.

Molly-Mae explained why she’s stopped breastfeeding baby son Midas (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae Hague shares update on baby son Midas

In a new YouTube video, Molly-Mae explained why she changed course with Midas. She said: “Update on the breastfeeding is that I have actually stopped breastfeeding now.

“I’m still pumping because my boobs still need to release because it doesn’t just stop overnight. But I actually just wanted to leave it on a high and not get to a point where I started to resent it and not enjoy it.

“Which was always my plan, I always said I want to leave it on a high. I want to remember these few weeks breastfeeding Midas as a really positive thing.”

Molly-Mae said Midas’ feeds “took a really long time”. She explained that the newborn would feed for at least an hour each time.

That schedule pushed her to reassess things early. She said: “I kinda got to a point where I started to feel like, ‘Oh, I’m not really enjoying this that much anymore.’ Which, listen, it’s not always meant to be enjoyable, like you do it for them.

“But I’m really happy that I’m ending my breastfeeding journey on a high.”

The update also included a practical change. The Sun said she has decided to keep pumping and use some formula to feed Midas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

What guilt almost did to Molly-Mae’s decision over baby son

It seems mental health shaped her choice. Molly-Mae made that clear in the same update.

She said: “I’m trying not to think about it too much in my head because if I think about it too much I will end up feeling guilty and feeling sad and bad about it.

What Molly-Mae Hague previously said about breastfeeding Bambi Molly-Mae Hague previously spoke about finding breastfeeding difficult after the birth of her first child, Bambi. She described that period as “dark, dark times” and said the experience affected how she felt about breastfeeding ahead of her second baby’s arrival. Before Midas was born, Hague said she hoped to breastfeed without putting too much pressure on herself.

“But I did literally way more than I thought I was gonna do, I thought I would do, like, a day and then be like, ‘Yeah, no. This isn’t good for me or my mental health.’ So I’m really happy that I felt good doing it.

“I got two and a half weeks exclusive on the boob and then the rest breastmilk in a bottle.”

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague reveals postpartum struggles following birth of baby son: ‘I am a different person’

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.