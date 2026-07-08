EastEnders is on at 7.30pm tonight, but on a different channel

EastEnders fans will need to check their schedules tonight as the BBC soap faces another shake-up due to live sporting coverage.

The Walford drama normally airs from Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm. Each episode available to stream from 6am on BBC iPlayer on the same day.

However, the soap’s usual routine can be interrupted when major sporting events take over the BBC schedule. And, tonight is one of those occasions.

So, when can viewers watch EastEnders on Wednesday, July 8? And is the latest episode already available to watch online?

The soap will air on BBC2 tonight (Credit: BBC)

When is EastEnders on tonight and is it on BBC iPlayer?

EastEnders will air on BBC Two tonight, Wednesday, July 8. But, fans won’t have to wait any longer than usual as it remains in the familiar 7.30pm time slot.

The channel change comes as World Cup coverage and Wimbledon action continue to affect the BBC’s regular programming schedule.

For those who prefer to watch ahead, tonight’s episode is already available on BBC iPlayer. This follows the soap’s usual early release pattern.

And there is plenty of drama waiting for viewers in the latest instalment from Albert Square.

Max is almost caught out with Priya (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers for tonight – Max and Priya make a risky move

In tonight’s episode, Max and Priya’s secret romance continues to cause trouble as their risky situation becomes even harder to control. Priya is left frustrated by Max’s loose tongue, while Cindy grows more suspicious that there is more going on than he is admitting. Max tries to explain away his behaviour by claiming he is planning a surprise, but Priya refuses to believe him and forces him into another meeting.

At the Arches, Max decides it is time to end things between them, but their chemistry proves impossible to ignore. The pair give in once again, only for their secret to be put at risk when Cindy and Lauren unexpectedly arrive. In a desperate attempt to avoid being caught, Max hides Priya in a car boot. But, things take a shocking turn when Lauren drives off, unaware she has Priya inside.

Meanwhile, Kojo asks Harry and Gina for help finding love, while Jack urges Kim to visit Denise as guilt over Sheila continues to weigh on her.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns