EastEnders death fears grow after Priya comment ‘hints’ at Cindy and Max wedding day deaths

EastEnders viewers watched Max Branning and Cindy Beale celebrate their engagement tonight (Wednesday, July 1), but one person clearly wasn’t joining in with the happy mood.

Priya knows exactly what Max has been hiding because she’s the woman he cheated on Cindy with. While Cindy remains blissfully unaware of the affair, Priya is sitting on a secret that could destroy everything.

And during the celebrations, one comment from Priya really stood out.

Max and Cindy celebrated their engagement (Credit: BBC)

Priya’s ‘deadly’ comment towards Max and Cindy in EastEnders

EastEnders fans have seen Max struggle to stay loyal to Cindy ever since he began secretly seeing Priya behind her back.

Now that Ravi has left Priya heartbroken, she’s turned her focus to Max. And, she has made it clear she’s the one in control. She’s already warned him to ‘keep her happy,’ knowing just how easily he’s led into temptation.

Before the engagement party got underway, Priya spotted Max and Cindy outside The Vic. They were carrying balloons for the celebration.

She joked that the engagement must really be happening after all. Max then insisted that Cindy was the only woman he had eyes for now.

But it was Priya’s next remark that really caught our attention. She said that if this was the last engagement party Max and Cindy were ever going to have, then ‘they’d better be given a good send off.’

It felt less like a light-hearted joke and more like something far more ominous.

Could Priya have unknowingly hinted that either Max or Cindy might not make it to the end of their wedding day? With her holding Max’s biggest secret, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if emotions boiled over before the couple get their happy ending.

Priya held all of the cards (Credit: BBC)

Max and Cindy’s engagement party takes an awkward turn

Gina found herself delivering a speech to the happy couple, despite it being more of an unfortunate duty than something she’d volunteered for.

She wished Max and Cindy every happiness and hoped they’d finally found the right person after years of turbulent relationships.

Watching from the sidelines, Priya couldn’t resist smirking and exchanging a knowing glance with Max. She was fully aware that Cindy and her family had no idea what was really going on.

Later, Max and Priya crossed paths in the pub toilets, where Priya quickly reminded him who was calling the shots.

When Max leaned in to kiss her, Priya stopped him, telling him that kisses were for ‘fiancées’ before leading him into a cubicle for something much more secretive.

With Max’s betrayal still hidden and Priya refusing to let him forget it, could their affair end in disaster? And when the big day finally arrives, will wedding bells end up giving way to funeral bells instead?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Billy and Honey make a sickening discovery about Bea’s past