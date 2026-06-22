EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Billy and Honey make a sickening discovery about Bea’s past

There’s huge drama on the way in EastEnders next week as Honey stumbles across a shocking truth about Bea’s past, setting off a chain of events that has major consequences for Billy.

Elsewhere, Pride celebrations arrive in Walford with a special appearance from La Voix, Priya continues causing headaches for Max, and Sheila ramps up her manipulation of Chelsea.

Find out more in our EastEnders spoilers for next week below…

Bea lands Billy in serious trouble in EastEnders spoilers

Billy tries to probe his innocence (Credit: BBC)

1. Billy tries to clear his name

Bea moves back in with Honey, leaving Billy fuming. He and Will decide to gather as much information against Bea as they can in the hope it will show Honey that Bea is lying about Billy’s online dating. However, when they present her with what they have found, she dismisses their claims, and they turn to Linda in the hope she can help them.

Linda tries to make Honey see sense (Credit: BBC)

2. Honey’s friends try to help in EastEnders spoilers

Linda, Elaine, Kathy and Nicola plan an intervention to try and make Honey see that Bea’s lying about Billy. However, things start to take a worrying turn as Bea’s strange behaviour escalates.

Will tries to find dirt on Bea (Credit: BBC)

3. Honey realises Bea has been lying all along

Soon, even Honey starts to find Bea’s behaviour concerning as things spiral. Eventually she realises that she might have made a mistake about her ‘friend’ and finally suspects that Bea was behind Billy’s dating profile after all. Billy is relieved that Honey believes his innocence at last… but their problems are only just beginning.

Honey finally realises Bea has been lying (Credit: BBC)

4. Honey makes a disturbing discovery

Billy learns that Bea’s former landlord might have some useful information and he starts to dig into her past. Following a lead, Honey makes a sickening discovery about Bea… and the pair start to realise they could be in huge danger. Billy tries to cut Bea out of their lives for good, but realising she is losing her grip on Honey, Bea makes a shocking move that leaves Billy in serious trouble.

Cindy starts to get suspicious of Max and Priya in EastEnders spoilers

Cindy pulls out all the stops for their party (Credit: BBC)

5. Cindy plans an engagement party

Determined to celebrate her engagement with Max, Cindy plans a party. But she is upset when Gina and Peter fail to get into the spirit of things. Convinced Max also isn’t bothered about a party, Cindy parks her plans. However, when Max finds out, he tells her the bigger the party, the better… hmm, is someone trying to hide their guilt?!

Priya plays games with Max (Credit: BBC)

6. Max plays with fire

Cindy goes into full party-planning mode and gets Priya and Jean to help her set up for the bash in The Vic. Jean accidentally upsets Priya when she asks about Ravi, and later, Max intervenes when Priya and Cindy start to argue.

Max is rattled when Priya reminds him who is in charge (Credit: BBC)

7. EastEnders spoilers: Priya issues a warning

Max is rattled when Priya makes it clear that she is the one in charge of their secret fling. As Max starts to panic that Priya is going to expose their affair, Priya issues him with a startling warning.

Priya plays with fire (Credit: BBC)

8. Cindy suspects something is going on between Max and Priya

At the party, Priya makes a grand entrance and flirts openly with Max in front of everyone. Noticing the lingering looks and secret conversations, Cindy starts to realise there might be something going on between the pair. Will she confront them?

La Voix arrives in Walford

Zoe wants Pride to be perfect for Josh (Credit: BBC)

9. Zoe tries to bring the family together for Pride

Zoe lies to Josh about a big Pride event she’s planning at The Vic, hoping that it might bring him and Jasmine together again. But soon she has a pickle on her hands when she has to organise an event, and fast!

Cindy and Zoe go to war (Credit: BBC)

10. The battle for Pride begins in EastEnders spoilers

As the Pride celebrations begin, Zoe and Cindy clash over who has planned the best event. As the pair battle it out to win customers, Elaine and Cindy try and lure the crowd to The Albert by booking La Voix to perform.

La Voix makes an entrance in The Vic (Credit: BBC)

11. Zoe steals La Voix for The Vic

Zoe is worried that her event at The Vic won’t impress Josh and Jasmine, so when La Voix arrives in Albert Square, she and Mo hijack Cindy’s booking and trick La Voix into performing at The Vic instead. What will happen when Cindy works out what Zoe has done?

Sheila tightens her grip on Chelsea in EastEnders spoilers

Sheila tries to spend more time with Jordan (Credit: BBC)

12. Chelsea’s secret is almost revealed

Chelsea continues to feel increasingly uncomfortable about the money Sheila has been giving her for Jordan.

Things become even more awkward when Chelsea and Libby unexpectedly run into Sheila. Reluctantly, they invite her back to the house, but the visit nearly ends in disaster when the rest of the Fox-Trueman family come close to discovering what’s been going on.

Later in the week, Sheila surprises Jordan with an expensive new wheelchair. But will Sheila’s latest attempt be enough to earn Chelsea’s trust?

Read More: EastEnders spoilers for this week: First look as Bea splits up Billy and Honey