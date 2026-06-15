Trouble is brewing in EastEnders spoilers for next week, with Bea stepping up her campaign against Billy and Honey, Chelsea facing a difficult choice over Jordan, and Suki and Eve’s adoption hopes hanging in the balance.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…

Bea ruins Billy and Honey’s marriage in EastEnders spoilers

Bea’s plan to sabotage Honey and Billy is underway (Credit: BBC)

1. Bea’s birthday ends in embarrassment

Things are tense between Billy and Honey after their failed date, and Bea is using this to her advantage.

Upset that everyone has forgotten her birthday, Bea is thrilled when she walks into the pub and finds a surprise party has been organised. However, she is left embarrassed when it turns out the party is for Lily.

Honey is upset when Bea badmouths Billy (Credit: BBC)

2. Bea gets her claws into Honey – again

Bea rushes out of the pub, with Honey close behind. Honey is sympathetic to Bea’s embarrassing moment and tries to be nice. However, instead of being grateful to have a friend on her side, Bea uses the opportunity to suggest Billy is controlling Honey.

Phil has a plan to get rid of Phil for good (Credit: BBC)

3. EastEnders spoilers: Phil comes up with a plan

Phil later finds a worried Billy, who tells him all about his drama with Bea. Phil comes up with a plan to use his endless stash of cash to pay Bea to leave Walford.

Bea knows her plan to ruin Billy’s life is working (Credit: BBC)

4. Bea drops the ultimate bombshell

However, later at The Vic, their plan backfires completely when Bea exposes their scheme to everyone. Honey is shocked, but just as Billy is about to win her around, Bea drops the bombshell and lies that Billy tried to sleep with her.

Honey is devastated when Bea accuses Billy of hitting on her (Credit: BBC)

5. Honey doesn’t know who to believe

Poor Honey is devastated by the news, while Billy tries desperately to protest his innocence. Honey flees back home, with Bea and Billy in hot pursuit. There, a huge argument breaks out between the trio, and eventually Honey asks everyone to leave.

Billy is worried Bea is going to ruin his life (Credit: BBC)

6. Can Phil save Billy and Honey’s marriage?

At Phil’s, Billy begs for help to save his marriage, and Phil insists he will sort it. Meanwhile, Bea heads back to The Vic, triumphant that her plan is working. Will Honey realise that Bea is lying?

Suki and Eve’s adoption dreams are shattered in EastEnders spoilers

Suki and Nicola clash next week (Credit: BBC)

7. Suki has a run-in with Nicola

Suki’s week gets off to a bad start when Vinny lashes out at her for not caring about the upcoming anniversary of Jag’s death. Eve can tell that Suki is upset, and later Suki has a confrontation with Nicola in the Minute Mart, leaving her fuming.

Nicola and Suki’s argument is set to continue (Credit: BBC)

8. The adoption meeting doesn’t go well

It’s the day of Suki and Eve’s adoption meeting, but it also happens to be the anniversary of Jag’s death. Suki’s mind is all over the place, and she’s already convinced the day won’t go well. It also doesn’t help when she has another clash with Nicola, this time in the Square.

At the panel, things go well until Suki is asked about her other children. With emotions running high, it is too much for Suki, and she rushes out.

Drunk Eve clashes with Nicola (Credit: BBC)

9. Eve makes things worse in EastEnders spoilers

Eve is devastated that the meeting didn’t go well and heads to Harry’s Barn to drown her sorrows. However, Nicola makes things worse by bad-mouthing Suki, and soon Eve hits out.

At home, Suki gets a call from the adoption agency with news. But have they been accepted? And even if they have, will Eve’s behaviour lead to trouble?

EastEnders spoilers: Nicola gets into the festive spirit

It’s half Christmas for Nicola (Credit: BBC)

10. Nicola tries to unite the family

Determined to carry on her family’s half-Christmas tradition, Nicola convinces Harry, Barney and Gina to celebrate. As everyone tries to get into a festive mood, George tells Nicola that he has been invited to Eddie’s funeral, but she tells him that he doesn’t have to go.

However, just as things are looking up for the family, Harry admits to Nicola that he lives in fear of relapsing.

Jordan comes home from hospital in EastEnders spoilers

Jordan comes home from hospital (Credit: BBC)

11. Jordan is released from hospital

As everyone gets ready to welcome Jordan home from hospital, Chelsea is torn over whether to let Sheila meet Jordan.

However, Jordan’s celebrations soon take a sad turn when Jack returns home from seeing Denise and reveals that none of the family is a stem cell match for her.

Jordan and Sheila meet for the first time (Credit: BBC)

12. EastEnders spoilers: Sheila meets Jordan

Chelsea is upset by the enormity of what Jack is telling them and races to the cafe to get some headspace. However, while there, she bumps into Sheila again, who helps to calm her down.

Eventually Chelsea agrees to let Sheila meet Jordan. But will she regret welcoming Sheila into their lives?

Max and Linda bond in EastEnders spoilers

Linda organises salsa classes (Credit: BBC)

13. Linda organises salsa classes

Linda decides to do something for the community and organises salsa classes. Max agrees to help and rallies their friends and family to come along and support Linda’s efforts.

However, Linda’s class is almost a disaster when a drunk visitor arrives, but Callum steps in to help.

Max and Linda get closer (Credit: BBC)

14. Max and Linda share a moment in EastEnders spoilers

Following the class, Max and Linda spend some time together and finally confront unresolved issues from their past.

The pair begin to move forward, but their conversation is cut short when Cindy notices their growing closeness and quickly pulls Max away. Could old feelings be resurfacing between Max and Linda?

Read More: EastEnders spoilers for this week: First look as Penny makes a life-changing decision