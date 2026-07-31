‘He didn’t do this!’ Emmerdale fans are convinced they know who really attacked Billy as Joe is arrested

Emmerdale has dropped a major twist in the aftermath of Billy Fletcher’s attack, but plenty of fans are already questioning whether Joe Tate has been set up. Instead, many viewers are convinced another villager is really to blame.

Billy was left unconscious at the Depot after clashing with several people. So when police confirmed he had been attacked rather than injured in an accident, suspicion immediately fell on Joe Tate.

Although Joe insisted he was innocent, the evidence appeared to be stacking up against him. But after watching the latest episode, some Emmerdale fans now think Billy’s own boss and friend Caleb could actually be the one behind the attack.

Emmerdale followup (Credit: ITV)

Joe was arrested as Caleb sent the police his way

Joe quickly became the prime suspect after learning Billy had kissed Dawn, something Caleb had revealed to him. And as soon as police confirmed Billy had been attacked, Caleb and Kerry wasted no time in suggesting Joe could be responsible.

Later, Caleb also shared his suspicions with Marlon in the pub, meaning it didn’t take long for the rest of the village to start believing Joe was guilty. Given Joe’s history, plenty of people thought the theory made sense.

It wasn’t long before police arrived at the hospital while Joe was assuring Dawn he had nothing to do with the attack.

Despite his protests, officers arrested him because he was the most obvious suspect.

Emmerdale followup (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think another twist is coming after attack on Billy

Despite Joe’s arrest, viewers aren’t convinced the mystery has been solved. Instead Emmerdale fans believe Billy was attacked by someone closer to him.

With Caleb deleting the Depot CCTV footage to protect his own illegal scheme, and being so quick to point the finger at Joe, many fans now believe he could have attacked Billy himself.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: “I actually don’t think Joe did this. It has to be Caleb surely?”

Another added: “Obviously Caleb is the culprit.”

“Nothing on CCTV? Caleb is looking very guilty! How convenient. Also, interesting that he was so quick to point to Joe,” a third commented.

A fourth fan penned: “I’m starting to really think that maybe Caleb did it to frame Joe.”

If Caleb is involved, viewers already think they know the motive. Joe had recently uncovered Caleb’s illegal operation and threatened to expose everything, so framing him for Billy’s attack could solve Caleb’s problem in one move.

But Caleb isn’t the only person with a possible motive. Gabby also warned Billy to watch his back following their split, leaving open the possibility that someone else could be responsible.

For now, fans will have to wait to discover whether Billy survives the attack. And if he regains consciousness, could he finally reveal who really assaulted him?

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