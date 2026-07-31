Strictly’s Ellie Leach shares pre-cancer health scare and issues urgent plea to her followers

Former Coronation Street and Strictly star Ellie Leach has shared a personal health update after a smear test revealed pre-cancerous cells.

Ellie told followers in an Instagram video that she had recently attended cervical screening and waited five weeks for her results. She said the results showed she was HPV positive, which she described as “really common”.

Further checks then found “severe high-grade changes”, meaning Ellie needed a colposcopy — a closer examination of the cervix.

Ellie Leach opens up about LLETZ procedure

In a follow-up clip, Ellie explained that her colposcopy results meant she would need a LLETZ procedure, also known as large loop excision of the transformation zone.

She told fans the procedure uses a heated wire to remove the pre-cancerous cells from the cervix. Ellie admitted she was not looking forward to it, but said she needed to have it done because leaving the cells untreated meant they could potentially develop into cancer in the years ahead.

After the procedure, Ellie said it had gone “fine”, though she found the anaesthetic part “really uncomfortable”. She explained that she could not feel the heated wire itself, but became emotional during the appointment.

Ellie said the uncertainty around the process had been difficult, and that having the cells removed felt like a relief. She also praised the medical team who looked after her.

Ellie shared her new on social media (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ellie shares results after cervical screening treatment

Three weeks later, Ellie updated fans again and said her results had come through. They confirmed the cells were what doctors had expected.

She said she felt much better knowing they had been removed. Ellie added that she had still felt apprehensive while waiting for confirmation, but said everything was now fine and she would need another smear test in six months.

According to the NHS information cited in the report, cervical screening checks the health of the cervix and helps prevent cervical cancer. It is offered to women aged 25 to 64 every five years, and everyone with a cervix should be offered one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Leach (@ellielouiseleach)

Ellie urges fans to attend smear tests

Ellie told followers it was “so, so, so important” to go for a smear test.

She acknowledged that screening can be uncomfortable and that everyone experiences it differently. However, she stressed that the test had allowed doctors to find the pre-cancerous cells before they could become more serious.

Ellie added that smear tests “genuinely could save your life” and told followers: “Go for your smear test, it’s very important!”

Her message drew warm support in the comments. Strictly star Fleur East wrote: “Very important message!! Thank you for sharing.”

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