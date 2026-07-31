This Morning host Cat Deeley has found a gloriously bold way to get through the heatwave: climb on a ride-on mower in a black bikini.

The TV presenter, 49, shared a lively Instagram montage captioned “British summertime”, with one clip showing her barefoot on a big green mower as Chamillionaire’s Ridin’ played over the top.

Cat has been giving followers a handful of sunny glimpses lately, including a rare family update with her sons, and this one had fans lapping up the summer mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)

Cat Deeley shares bikini lawnmower video

In the clip, Cat drove across the grass in the black two-piece amid the UK heatwave, with temperatures reportedly reaching highs of 38C in some areas.

The rest of the slideshow leaned fully into summer too. Cat also included a close-up of herself with a drink, a relaxed moment on the sofa, fresh produce, summery meals and another shot of herself in a blue and grey dress.

Followers appeared delighted by the unexpected garden update. One commented: “You look gorgeous, Cat.”

Another wrote: “You make summer even more beautiful.”

Someone else said: “So serene looking Cat. Enjoying the sunshine.”

Cat Deeley is on her summer break from This Morning (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Cat Deeley linked to Charlie Coleman

Cat’s sunny post comes as her personal life has also been in the spotlight.

She has been linked to Charlie Coleman after The Sun reported the pair were seen looking close at Lewis Capaldi’s BST Hyde Park show earlier this month. An onlooker claimed they were “all smiles” and were “laughing and animatedly chatting” at the event.

The same report claimed Charlie touched Cat’s back affectionately, while Cat was also said to have been tactile with him as they drank from paper cups.

Read more: Susanna Reid jokes This Morning star Cat Deeley’s dress is ‘falling off’

The reported connection follows Cat’s separation from Patrick Kielty, her husband of 13 years. Cat and Patrick confirmed their split in a joint statement. They said: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.”

A source also told Closer that returning to dating had felt very different for Cat, with apps now a major part of the scene. The source claimed she found it “quite funny and surreal”.

For now, Cat’s public update kept things light: sunshine, food, sofa lounging and one lawnmower moment fans clearly noticed.

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