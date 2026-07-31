Prince Harry’s Christmas hopes may depend on Queen Camilla, according to new claims about the royal family’s festive plans.

A report in Closer claims the Duke of Sussex is trying to keep dialogue with King Charles going through aides after a reported UK visit with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, earlier this month. The outlets say talk has already turned to whether the Sussexes could be invited to Sandringham for Christmas.

The claims also put fresh focus on Meghan’s reported hopes of winning over Queen Camilla, because the latest reports suggest Camilla’s feelings about the Sussexes could shape any private reunion with Charles.

Queen Camilla is reportedly blocking a Christmas return for Harry (Credit: Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock)

Queen Camilla’s ‘role’ in Prince Harry’s Christmas hopes

A source claimed to the outlet that Harry has been quietly pushing for a festive invitation, but alleged that Camilla’s approval would be crucial before anything moves forward.

The insider also claimed Camilla has long had a difficult relationship with Harry. However, the source suggested she still believes he can be guided back onto better terms with the family.

The reports come as Charles continues cancer treatment following his 2024 diagnosis. Camilla has remained closely by the king’s side.

A source told Closer: “Harry is doing everything he can to keep the dialogue going through aides and quietly pushing for a Christmas invitation. But none of it is going anywhere unless Camilla signs off on it first.”

They added: “She wants to be front and centre for every single discussion and negotiation, and Charles has agreed because he knows how strongly she feels about it, especially about Meghan.

“By Camilla’s estimation, she has Harry wrapped around her little finger. There’s a concern that whenever Harry speaks to his father he’s reading from a script Meghan has prepared for him, which is exactly why she refuses to let any of these conversations happen without her sitting in on them.”

Prince Harry reunited with his family earlier this month (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Harry ‘disappointed’ over father-son time

Closer claimed Camilla was present for a reported reunion between Charles and the Sussexes at Highgrove House. The source claimed that Harry felt “pretty disappointed that he didn’t get even a moment alone with his father”.

The meeting was said to have followed a long gap in face-to-face contact. According to the reports, Harry had last seen his father 10 months earlier during a brief tea at Clarence House in September 2025, while Meghan and the children had not been in the UK for four years.

A source claimed Harry had hoped for time alone with Charles, but accepted Camilla’s involvement because he wanted the family reunion to happen.

Harry is still said to believe Charles genuinely wants to repair their relationship. But the latest claims suggest Camilla’s presence in every discussion makes that process feel more difficult for him.

Meghan and Camilla’s alleged strained bond

The reports also focus on Meghan’s relationship with Camilla. The outlet claimed Meghan is still trying to rebuild the warmth she once appeared to share with her stepmother-in-law.

When Meghan married Harry in 2018, Camilla was quoted as saying: “America’s loss is our gain.”

The reports also claimed the pair were thought to have bonded at the time over shared interests including yoga and wine.

Read more: Meghan Markle slammed for ‘inflating Prince Harry’s credentials’

Now, however, the source alleged Harry is less optimistic that Meghan can win Camilla round. The insider claimed Camilla does not trust Meghan’s intentions and believes she is protecting Charles from further hurt.

That leaves the Sussexes’ Christmas prospects looking uncertain, if the claims are accurate. Charles may be open to easing tensions. But the reports suggest any Sandringham invitation would need to work for Camilla too.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

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