Meghan Markle slammed for ‘inflating Prince Harry’s credentials’

Meghan Markle is facing criticism from online royal watchers after a comment about Prince Harry’s Army career was accused of overstating his time as a helicopter pilot.

The Duchess of Sussex made the remark during a June 28 Q&A following a screening of the documentary Cookie Queens, according to RadarOnline. While discussing “tough moments”, Meghan referred to advice she said Harry had given her and said that “he was a helicopter pilot in the British Army for 10 years”.

Harry did serve in the British Army for a decade. However, the criticism centres on whether Meghan’s wording suggested he spent that entire period as a pilot.

What Prince Harry’s Army timeline shows

Harry’s full Army service and his flying career sit into two slightly different boxes.

He started at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on May 8, 2005, with his initial training lasting 11 months. Before his helicopter training began, he was sent to Afghanistan in 2007 for a 10-week tour in Helmand Province, where his role was forward air controller. He was back in England by March 2008.

The aviation chapter came later. Harry began formal helicopter training at RAF Shawbury in May 2009 and received his wings the following year. After further training in the US, he qualified as an Apache co-pilot gunner in 2012.

His operational flying in Afghanistan ran from September 2012 to January 2013, according to the outlet. He then reached Apache Aircraft Commander status in July 2013 and carried out a 20-week assignment before moving into a desk role in January 2014. Harry left the Army in 2015 as a Captain.

Meghan may have got her dates mixed up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why critics pushed back

That timeline is why some Reddit users accused Meghan of blurring two separate things: Harry’s 10 years of overall Army service, and the shorter period in which he trained and served in military aviation.

One user went as far as using the phrase “stolen valour”. Another argued that Harry’s service was “nothing to be ashamed of”, but said he had not served as a pilot for a full 10 years because the early part of his Army career came before his flight training.

One user penned about Meghan’s claims: “Don’t give her the microphone! Whoops, too late.”

Another wrote: “Does she make it up as she goes along or does she practise this nonsense at home?”

Harry and Meghan’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

There is also an important distinction here. A co-pilot is still a fully qualified pilot, with the difference often linked to chain of command rather than basic flying ability. So the dispute is not whether Harry became qualified to fly, but how Meghan described the length of that role.

Read more: Meghan Markle reveals the way Prince Harry is just like his brother William in TV appearance

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