Fiona Phillips smiles in rare new photo four years after Alzheimer’s diagnosis as husband Martin issues plea

Fiona Phillips has appeared in a rare new photo shared by her husband Martin Frizell, four years after she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

The former GMTV presenter, 65, was pictured smiling at breakfast as Martin used his latest Instagram update.

Martin used the snap to speak about dementia care, social care reform and the pressure on families living with the condition.

Fiona publicly revealed her diagnosis in July 2023, after first being diagnosed in 2022 aged 61.

Fiona Phillips was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s four years ago (Credit: ITV)

It came following months of brain fog and anxiety.

She has largely stepped away from public life, but Martin has continued to share rare updates on Fiona’s Alzheimer’s as the couple navigate the illness.

Fiona Phillips seen smiling in rare photo

Martin, the former editor of This Morning, stepped down from the ITV show in 2024 to prioritise his family. His latest post also revealed Fiona’s past connection to new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

According to Martin’s caption, Fiona had once been expected to work with Andy. He says it was when Gordon Brown asked her to become a health minister in his government.

Martin linked that memory to Andy’s focus on Alzheimer’s and adult social care. Andy has spoken about his father’s experience with the condition.

He has said of carers: “To me, they should be the best paid people in society, not the worst.”

Martin wrote that if the Prime Minister follows through on making a difference to people affected by Alzheimer’s, including Fiona and millions of others, he could become “the most consequential politician of his generation”.

He also reflected on how much a dementia diagnosis changes family life, arguing that proper care would be worth extra investment.

Martin said there was “so much hope riding on Andy Burnham and Louise Casey”. He said the discussion had “cheered up our morning”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Frizell (@martinfrizell1)

Martin Frizell’s updates on Fiona

Reports say Fiona is now in the advanced stages of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Martin has shared occasional glimpses into their life.

In one recent update, he described Fiona becoming deeply moved by a letter from Kate McCann. Kate is the mother of missing Madeleine McCann.

Martin said it was as though the fog “lifted” when he read it to her. He said it seemed as though she were back on GMTV.

He has also spoken publicly about Fiona’s frustration at no longer being able to work.

During an appearance on Loose Women last year, Martin said she had worked from the age of 11. He said she found it distressing to watch television while feeling unable to return to her job.

He said seeing Fiona anxious and frightened was “horrible”, adding: “The whole of Alzheimer’s is horrible.”

What is early-onset Alzheimer’s disease?

Early-onset Alzheimer’s is also known as young-onset dementia or younger-onset Alzheimer’s. It refers to people who receive a diagnosis before the age of 65.

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, around 70,800 people with dementia in the UK have young onset dementia. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for around one in three young onset dementia cases.

The charity also says at least five in every 100 people with Alzheimer’s are under 65, although the real figure may be higher.

Read more: Female detective reveals moment she snared Joanna Yeates’ murderer in new Disney+ crime documentary

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page