‘Entirely self-obsessed’: TikTok murderer Mahek Bukhari and mum Ansreen’s evil killings relived in new Disney+ documentary

Disney+ is revisiting the shocking Mahek Bukhari double murder in a new true crime documentary, prompting fresh interest in the killer’s TikTok accounts.

Before she was jailed for life alongside her mum Ansreen in 2023, Mahek built a following online under the name May B Vlogs.

Ansreen and her daughter, described in court as “entirely self obsessed”, were convicted alongside two other men over the murders of Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin after a high speed car chase.

TikTok star Mahek Bukhari and her mum Ansreen are both serving life for a double murder (Credit: Disney)

The documentary, part of Disney+’s 20/20 Britain’s Most Notorious Crime Investigations, includes Saqib’s heartbreaking 999 call.

He can be heard desperately begging for help before the line suddenly goes dead. The victims’ car split into two after the crash and burst into flames, killing Saqib and driver Hashim.

This week, Ansreen failed in her attempt to have her 26 year minimum term reduced. Mahek’s minimum sentence was previously cut from 31 years and eight months to 26 years and 285 days.

With the documentary bringing the case back into the spotlight, many viewers are asking what became of Mahek’s TikTok account.

Mahek Bukhari: The TikTok Murders on Disney+

20/20 Britain’s Most Notorious Crime Investigations is made up of six standalone documentaries. The first episode explores the disappearance of toddler Ben Needham in 1991.

The series also examines the murder of Joanna Yeates by her neighbour.

Mahek Bukhari: The TikTok Murders is the final episode.

Viewers discover that Mahek had built a sizeable social media following before the killings. Her videos showed her dancing, showing off expensive clothes and make up, and visiting restaurants.

Her mum Ansreen also featured in many of the clips. The documentary explains that she enjoyed the attention she received from men, particularly when wearing revealing outfits.

However, Ansreen was hiding an affair from her husband. Despite being in her 40s, she had been in a relationship with 21-year-old Saqib.

She sent him explicit photos and Mahek kept the affair hush. But the situation soon spiralled.

Ansreen decided to end the relationship with Saqib. Angry and heartbroken, he demanded £3,000 to keep the affair quiet. He threatened to release the pictures if she refused.

Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain were murdered by the Bukharis (Credit: Disney)

Mahek and Ansreen Bukhari jailed for murder

The documentary explains how Mahek and Ansreen came up with a deadly plan. The pair lured Saqib with the promise of £3,000 before arranging to kill him during a high speed chase.

They recruited five accomplices. On a February night in 2022, Saqib and Hashim’s Skoda Fabia was rammed off the road. Hashim, who was driving, crashed into a tree and the car split into two before bursting into flames.

Viewers hear Saqib’s desperate call to police: “There’s guys following me, they have balaclavas on… they’re trying to ram me off the road,” he pleads.

Mahek, Ansreen and the others drove away from the scene. CCTV later captured them calmly walking down a street.

Police quickly identified those responsible. Mahek, Ansreen, Rekan Karwan and Raees Jamal received life sentences for murder. Natasha Akhtar, Ameer Jamal and Sanaf Gulamustafa were jailed for manslaughter.

But what happened to Mahek’s TikTok account?

Muhek and Ansreen were handed life sentences (Credit: Disney)

What happened to Mahek Bukhari’s TikTok account?

Mahek Bukhari’s TikTok account remains active. Her follower count has also continued to grow since details of the murders became public.

At the start of her trial in late 2022, Mahek had 126,000 followers on TikTok. After she was jailed for life, that figure rose to 130,000.

It has now climbed to 188,800 followers and the account has received 3.7 million likes.

May B Vlogs is still live, although comments have been disabled. The last video was uploaded on February 7, 2022 and shows Mahek showing off her new false “spider” lashes.

Four days later, she and Ansreen killed Saqib and Hashim.

In another video posted one month earlier, Bukhari used the caption: “Babe, I killed someone.” She then mouthed the words: “I will still love you either way.”

Mahek Bukhari also has 34,000 followers on an active Instagram account.

Their victims’ car was rammed off the road (Credit: Disney)

Petition for Mahek Bukhari’s social accounts to be suspended

A petition calling for Mahek Bukhari’s TikTok account to be suspended was launched in October 2023.

Saqib’s uncle Aamer Hussain said: “I have started a petition because TikTok has said there’s ‘no violations’. Her content is disturbing and causes upset and pain for me and my family.

“We should not have to see her content generating followers and an income. The pain caused by her will never go.”

The Change.org petition has now attracted almost 3,800 signatures.

Despite that, TikTok has not suspended the account and it remains live while Bukhari continues serving her sentence.

20/20 Britain’s Most Notorious Crime Investigations, featuring Mahek Bukhari: The TikTok Murders is available to stream now on Disney+ and Hulu

Read more: Parents of tragic Leah Croucher, 19, to share their ‘unimaginable heartbreak’ in new documentary

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