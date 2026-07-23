True crime cases of Ben Needham, Joanna Yeates and Peter Tobin to be unpacked in new Disney+ documentary series

20/20 Britain’s Most Notorious Crime Investigations is set to shine a light on six of the UK’s most shocking criminal cases, with Disney+ revisiting investigations that stunned the nation.

The new documentary series explores the stories behind high profile crimes including those involving Joanna Yeates, Ben Needham and Peter Tobin.

Each episode focuses on a single case, featuring new interviews and fresh insight into investigations that continue to fascinate years later.

A new documentary series will reopen some of Britain’s most high profile crime cases (Credit: Disney/ Hulu)

Here’s everything you need to know about 20/20 Britain’s Most Notorious Crime Investigations, including when you can start watching it on Disney+.

20/20 Britain’s Most Notorious Crime Investigations on Disney+

Disney+’s latest true crime series examines six separate cases that made headlines across the UK. Many viewers will already know the names, but the series promises new details and exclusive interviews.

Disney+ says every episode contains “fresh revelations” as those closest to the investigations look back on what happened.

In order, the episodes are:

Ben Needham: Lost in Paradise. Little Ben Needham disappeared without a trace on the Greek island of Kos in 1991. He was 21 months old. Ben vanished while staying with his British maternal grandparents as his mum, Kerry, worked in a local bar. Kerry appears in the documentary as the investigation leads to “the murky world of child trafficking”. Disney says the family also revisits suspected burial sites and investigates an apparent prison confession. But will they finally discover what happened to Ben?



Joanna Yeates: The Killer Next Door. Joanna disappeared after a night out in December 2010. The 25 year old landscape architect never returned to the Bristol flat she shared with her boyfriend. Her body was found a short time later. Detectives followed the evidence back to her own front door before arresting neighbour Vincent Tabak. Ben Field: Thou Shalt Not Kill. Two elderly neighbours died in suspicious circumstances in 2015, prompting detectives to investigate a young churchwarden. As officers uncovered an alleged plot involving romance, religion and inheritance, they worked to establish whether he manipulated his victims or murdered them.



Unsuspecting churchwarden Ben Field killed two pensioners in a crime that shocked the nation (Credit: Disney/ Hulu)

Peter Tobin: A Monster In Their Midst. Detectives investigating the murder of Angelika Kluk in 2006 soon focused on a seemingly quiet church handyman. Their investigation uncovered a serial killer who had remained hidden in plain sight for decades. Tobin was later linked to multiple murders across the UK.



Jane Andrews: The Duchess & The Killer. Jane Andrews worked as a dresser for Sarah, Duchess of York. In 2000, police investigated her after her boyfriend was murdered. Andrews went on the run and later made a series of shocking allegations after officers found her. Detectives examined the couple’s relationship as they tried to establish whether she had killed in cold blood. Mahek Bukhari: The TikTok Murders. A fatal high speed car chase begins with a chilling 999 call and ends with two men dead. As detectives piece together CCTV footage, they uncover an alleged murder plot involving a mother and daughter who found fame on TikTok, exposing shocking family secrets and an obsession with image.



The series will provide ‘fresh insight’ into six crime cases (Credit: Disney/ Hulu)

When is 20/20 Britain’s Most Notorious Crime Investigations on?

Disney+ has confirmed that 20/20 Britain’s Most Notorious Crime Investigations will arrive on Thursday July 30, 2026.

The series will also launch on the same day on Disney+ and Hulu in the United States.

All six episodes will be available from launch, giving true crime fans the chance to watch the whole series at once or spread it across several nights.

Whatever you choose, expect plenty of shocking moments as the series revisits some of Britain’s most notorious criminal investigations.

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